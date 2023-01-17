ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed To Be In Madonna & Britney's VMAs Kiss

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez was almost part of one of the most iconic and controversial award show moments in recent history. During a recent interview with E! News to promote her new film Shotgun Wedding , Lopez confirmed that she was originally set to appear alongside Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met—me, her [Madonna], and Britney—to do it at her home," she revealed to E! News . "And then, I just couldn't get off the film, and so, we couldn't do it." Lopez was replaced with another pop icon, Christina Aguilera . Madonna would go on to share a kiss with both Aguilera and Spears as their performed her hits "Like A Virgin" and "Hollywood."

"We had talked about it," Lopez continued. "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been." She went on to share that her go-to karaoke song is "Like A Virgin" by the legendary pop star.

Madonna recently announced she'll be celebrating her four decades of pop hits. The global 35-city Madonna: The Celebration Tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 15 and will "[highlight] her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years" as well as "pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began."

As for J Lo, fans can catch her in Shotgun Wedding starting Friday, January 27th. We're also awaiting more details from her previously announced music comeback with the new album This Is Me...Now .

