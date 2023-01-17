ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Slipping After Blazers Losses?

By Jeremy Brener
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbKCG_0kHn7uBz00

The Dallas Mavericks lost back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Dallas Mavericks are falling in the standings after losing a pair of games to the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend by double digits.

The losses have placed the Mavs in the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings and 11th in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, two spots lower than the previous edition.

"Dallas has now lost four of five games after it dropped two in a row in Portland over the weekend, the second of which was without Luka Dončić, Sports Illustrated writes . "The Mavericks star finished with a season-low 15 points in limited minutes of the blowout on Saturday and sat out the second game on Sunday.

“Earlier in the week, he scored 43 in a loss to the Clippers, and it took 35 from Dončić and double overtime to put away the Lakers a few nights later for the only Dallas win all week. The Mavs are home for their next four with two nationally televised games versus the Hawks and Heat coming up."

Luckily for the Mavericks , their next four games come at home in front of the fans at American Airlines Center, where the team is 16-6 this season. That homestand begins tomorrow night with a matchup against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Then, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers roll into town over the weekend.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Jokic leads Nuggets past Blazers for 14th straight home win

Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night.Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double."We're going in the right direction," Jokic said. "We're playing with a lot of confidence."The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
sportingalert.com

How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?

MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
MEMPHIS, TN
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy