Staff & Graph Podcast: Canucks Deep Dive

By Staff & Graph
 5 days ago

Rachel and Mike discuss and debate the Vancouver Canucks' situation, including Jim Rutherford's press conference and Tanner Pearson's injury.

In this episode on Jan. 16, Rachel and Mike discuss and debate the Vancouver Canucks' current situation. It starts with Jim Rutherford's comments at his press conference on Monday and Tanner Pearson's injury (00:00:00-01:00:23).

They then briefly touch on the Matt Boldy contract extension (01:03:50-END).

