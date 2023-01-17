Read full article on original website
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of March 7, 2023 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action against Enovix Corporation Investors and Urges Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm
Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") ENVX f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The action charges Enovix with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Enovix's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Enovix's investors have suffered significant losses.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (ADEX)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces its investigation of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. ADEX concerning the Company and its directors' and officers' possible violations of state laws. If you own Adit stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your...
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Sienna Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Sienna Resources Inc. SIE SNNAF (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has granted a total of five million nine hundred thousand stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of twelve months. The Company also granted a total of ten million five hundred thousand restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest in one year from the date of grant. The options and the RSUs have been granted and vest in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange therefore aligning management with the shareholders of the Company.
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI. BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Maran Ventures Ltd. which holds the rights to mining claims located in Nye County in the State of Nevada. For further details, please...
German Regulatory Watchdog Launch Probe Against PayPal Over Antitrust Concerns
Germany's cartel office regulator initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL Europe over potential anticompetitive concerns. PayPal's rules for its surcharge and its presentation for use in Germany dominated the proceedings. Germany investigated particular rules prohibiting merchants from offering their goods and services at a lower price to...
Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
Around $12M Bet On This Technology Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Draganfly To Rally Around 87%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday
SVB Leerink raised the price target for BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE from $236 to $300. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating. BeiGene shares rose 2% to $279.90 in pre-market trading. Raymond James cut the price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC from $118 to $110. Raymond James analyst...
Activist Investor Elliott Makes Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Salesforce: WSJ
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has reportedly picked up a multi-billion dollar stake in cloud software firm Salesforce Inc CRM, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn said, “We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the...
