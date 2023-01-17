ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out, Nets fall to lowly Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The Nets were already missing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night, but it was an ill-timed foul by Ben Simmons that did them in as they lost 106-98 to a sad Spurs team before a crowd of 13,532 at AT&T Center. And it was a third-quarter dry spell with Simmons on the bench that proved too much to handle. Keldon Johnson poured in a career-high 36 points to light up the Nets (27-16). But with Durant out with a sprained right MCL and Irving a late scratch with a sore right calf, the Nets predictably suffered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
CBS New York

Johnson hits career-high 36, Spurs top Nets

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 106-98 win over the injury slowed Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night."A ton of energy, a ton of confidence, that's who Keldon is," San Antonio rookie forward Jeremy Sochan said. "He is great. We all trust him."Sochan added 16 points in a physical outing that included a dustup with Brooklyn forward Markieff Morris.The Nets lost their third straight. They have dropped every game since Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Kyrie Irving was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Complex

NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents

A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy