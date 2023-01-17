Read full article on original website
Related
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Kids these days, am I right? It’s a tradition. Once you reach 30, you’re required to be excessively critical of anyone under 30. Whether it’s fair or not, these are the rules. NBA players are no exception. It is fair to say that younger people can be...
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic Could All Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Bulls reportedly on the edge of a rebuild as NBA trade deadline approaches.
Joel Embiid Gives Honest Assessment of Kawhi Leonard After ACL Tear
Joel Embiid is a big fan of Kawhi Leonard.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Isn't Concerned After The Nets Lost To The Thunder: "These Are Warmup Games."
The Brooklyn Nets were the hottest team in the NBA entering 2023. They had seemingly put all their early season troubles behind them and came into the new year on an 11-game winning streak. Just over a week into the new year though, misfortune struck. Kevin Durant, who was playing...
With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out, Nets fall to lowly Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — The Nets were already missing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night, but it was an ill-timed foul by Ben Simmons that did them in as they lost 106-98 to a sad Spurs team before a crowd of 13,532 at AT&T Center. And it was a third-quarter dry spell with Simmons on the bench that proved too much to handle. Keldon Johnson poured in a career-high 36 points to light up the Nets (27-16). But with Durant out with a sprained right MCL and Irving a late scratch with a sore right calf, the Nets predictably suffered...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Johnson hits career-high 36, Spurs top Nets
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 106-98 win over the injury slowed Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night."A ton of energy, a ton of confidence, that's who Keldon is," San Antonio rookie forward Jeremy Sochan said. "He is great. We all trust him."Sochan added 16 points in a physical outing that included a dustup with Brooklyn forward Markieff Morris.The Nets lost their third straight. They have dropped every game since Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Kyrie Irving was...
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
Comments / 0