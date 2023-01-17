SAN ANTONIO — The Nets were already missing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night, but it was an ill-timed foul by Ben Simmons that did them in as they lost 106-98 to a sad Spurs team before a crowd of 13,532 at AT&T Center. And it was a third-quarter dry spell with Simmons on the bench that proved too much to handle. Keldon Johnson poured in a career-high 36 points to light up the Nets (27-16). But with Durant out with a sprained right MCL and Irving a late scratch with a sore right calf, the Nets predictably suffered...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO