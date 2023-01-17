ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 2 days ago
A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams.

