Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on Development
Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery
It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts Residents
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Vacant Easton nursing home eyed for potential affordable housing site
The Easton Housing Authority’s executive director has his eye on a vacant Easton nursing home as a possible site for affordable housing. Authority Executive Director Tyler Martin said preliminary discussions are underway between city organizations and the owners of The Easton Home. The nursing facility at 1022 Northampton St. in Easton’s West Ward closed in November.
Two East Brunswick Roads Closed - detours in place
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - As of 6:00 pm, Milltown Rd. at Harts Ln. is closed due to downed traffic signal. Old Stage Rd. at Bosko Dr. is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Police personnel are on scene to control traffic and assist motorists. The roadway will be accessible to local traffic only and detours are in place. If possible, please plan an alternate route. It is unclear at this time as to how long the roads will be closed, says a release from the East Brunswick Police Department.
thevalleyledger.com
Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo
The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
thevalleyledger.com
Annabel’s Italian Restaurant Opens in Phillipsburg!
Join the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 20th from 12-1pm to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Annabel’s Italian Restaurant (located at 224 Stockton Street Phillipsburg NJ 08865) This new business has opened in the former Marianna’s Restaurant space. “The Phillipsburg Chamber, a...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County Rescue Task Force to hold training exercise at Great Meadows Middle School this Saturday and Sunday
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Rescue Task Force (RTF) will be conducting a training exercise on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Great Meadows Middle School, located at 273 Route 46, in Independence Township. Authorities urge...
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah
A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
Trio Accused Of Stealing $10K In Merchandise From Morris County Kohl’s Stores
Three people were put behind bars after police said approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Kohl’s stores around Morris County was found in their vehicle. Yovana Valdiviego, 45, of Haledon, as well as Jose Gonzalez, 35, and Percy Eduardo Rojasllenque, 26, both of Paterson, were charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of anti-shoplifting tools, and possession of drugs, Roxbury Township Police said Friday, Jan. 20.
hobokengirl.com
This German Shepherd Is Looking to Find a Forever Family in North Jersey
Meet Nina — a 3-year-old German Shepherd. This pup is looking to find her forever home in the North Jersey area. Nina is currently being fostered in Morris County, and loves to be around her people as well as other dogs. Read on to learn more about Nina and how to adopt her from Hounds in Pounds.
Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Wins $532K in Morris County
TRENTON, NJ – One lucky Cash 5 ticket from the January 16th drawing matched all five numbers and won the $532,702 jackpot. The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers were: 05, 11, 17, 33 and 34 and the XTRA number was: 02. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Quick Mart on Route 10 in Succasunna. They will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. The post Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Wins $532K in Morris County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says
Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
17 local girls volleyball players earn All-State honors; Parkland’s Krause gets AVCA award
Seventeen Lehigh Valley players were recognized on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams. Twelve of those selections came in Class 4A, where Parkland and Liberty each had four picks. Parkland’s Elena Pursell, Ava Adamson, Scarlett Jago and Maggie Smith, and Liberty’s Sydney Houchens, Lora Flynn, Courtney Shire and Bailey...
Salad Chain Coming To Paramus
A popular salad chain is expanding to Route 17 in Bergen County.Just Salad is expected to open at 370 Route 17., Suite 3 in Paramus, sometime in the second quarter of the year, a company spokesperson tells Daily Voice.Just Salad has other locations in Jersey City, Hoboken, Pompton Plains and Totowa.
Morristown Police Engage in Overnight Car Chase
MORRISTOWN, NJ - During the early hours on Wednedsay, police attempted to stop a white Honda Odyssey for suspicious activity, according to BNN. The vehicle which was occupied by two masked men, according to reports, took off after officers tried to stop it. The vehicle was last seen headed toward 1-287. This story is developing...... Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
A Super Sweet Surprise Opens in Monmouth County, NJ
It's a busy time for openings in Monmouth County. This news, however, is extra sweet. Cookies, cake, chocolate, if it's got sugar and it's in front of me, I'm devouring it. All in moderation though, right? Sure. I left a sugary treat out. Ice cream, or as I call it,...
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
