11th Annual Mesa Marathon to return Saturday, February 4, 2023

Mesa, AZ - The 11th annual Mesa Marathon, presented by Mountain Vista Medical Center, will return to Mesa, Arizona on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The race has a new finish line ending at Riverview Park this year, bringing some additional changes for the last mile of the course.

To help residents with these changes and to plan ahead, Mesa's Transportation Department offers one-on-one route planning assistance the week before the race and on race day.

Residents can call 480-644-4882 or email barricade@mesaaz.gov, and the City's temporary traffic control team will provide customized one-on-one reroute recommendations. Additionally, Mesa has an interactive detour map to help residents navigate the route closures, at gis.mesaaz.gov/mesamarathon.

Founded in 2012, the Mesa Marathon includes a marathon, half marathon, 10K, and a Kids 1K Fun Run. The race is USA Track & Field (USATF) sanctioned and is certified as a Boston Qualifier, with one of the world's largest percentages of Boston Qualifiers.

The marathon, half marathon, and the 10k all start at 6:30 a.m. and share a finish line at Riverview Park. The Kids 1K Fun Run will start at 12 p.m.

There will be major road closures planned from 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Roads will reopen at 2 p.m. or as crews complete clean up.

Valley Metro bus service will also experience temporary detours on race day for the following routes: 30, 96, 104, 112, 120, 128, 136, The Fiesta Buzz, and the Downtown Buzz. Please visit valleymetro.org or call 602-253-5000 for more transit information.