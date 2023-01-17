Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepping down at end of season
Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team. He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance. On Thursday, Notre Dame announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. In a statement, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity. “It has been a great run for me and our program over the past...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 72, Auburn 58
AUBURN (10-8) Richardson 2-5 2-2 6, Coulibaly 7-15 1-3 15, Jakayla Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Scott-Grayson 5-14 1-2 12, Shaw 3-9 1-2 9, Levy 3-4 0-0 8, Pratcher 0-1 0-0 0, Akinbolawa 0-0 0-0 0, Precious Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Bostic 3-6 0-2 6, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 5-11 58.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 ARIZONA 81, USC 66
Percentages: FG .369, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Johnson 1-1, Ellis 1-4, White 1-4, Peterson 1-5, Dixon-Waters 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Morgan 2, Iwuchukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Ellis 4, Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Dixon-Waters, Morgan, White, Wright). Steals: 12 (Ellis 3, Johnson 3, Peterson...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 75, Colorado 72
WASHINGTON (12-8) Brooks 9-12 4-4 25, Meah 4-5 2-2 10, Bajema 2-8 2-3 8, Menifield 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 3-8 0-1 7, K.Johnson 3-7 2-2 9, Fuller 2-3 2-2 6, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 12-14 75. COLORADO (11-9) da Silva 8-21 0-0 17, Lovering 2-2 1-4 5, Clifford...
Porterville Recorder
INDIANA 80, ILLINOIS 65
Percentages: FG .618, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Galloway 1-1, Kopp 1-1, Geronimo 1-3, Gunn 0-1, Bates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Geronimo 3, Jackson-Davis 3). Turnovers: 14 (Geronimo 4, Hood-Schifino 4, Jackson-Davis 3, Bates, Galloway, Reneau). Steals: 4 (Kopp 3, Hood-Schifino). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
TENNESSEE STATE 78, EASTERN ILLINOIS 74
Percentages: FG .484, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hodges 4-7, Carlesimo 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Haffner 0-1, Luers 0-1, Malone 0-1, Rose 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ellington 3, Hamlin 3, Hodges). Turnovers: 5 (Rose 3, Malone, Thomas). Steals: 9 (Donaldson 2, Malone 2, Rose...
Porterville Recorder
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Arkansas St. 71
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (15-4) Brown 12-20 7-9 31, Lewis 3-7 2-2 8, Fulks 4-11 4-4 13, Garnett 4-7 0-0 12, Williams 3-4 1-1 9, Charles 1-2 0-2 2, Dalcourt 1-3 0-0 2, Julien 1-2 0-0 3, Richards 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 29-56 14-19 80. ARKANSAS ST. (9-11) El-Sheikh 5-7 1-2 11, Nelson...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 88, San Diego 83
SAN DIEGO (9-12) Earlington 11-18 8-9 32, McKinney 1-7 0-0 3, Sisoho Jawara 7-10 2-2 20, Townsend 2-10 2-2 8, Williams 6-12 0-1 14, Turner 2-5 0-0 4, Jamerson 1-1 0-0 2, Beniwal 0-2 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 12-14 83. PORTLAND (10-11)
Porterville Recorder
Lipscomb 75, E. Kentucky 62
E. KENTUCKY (12-8) Cozart 4-7 0-2 8, Moreno 4-10 0-1 8, Comer 1-8 0-0 2, Robb 1-7 0-0 3, Blanton 6-16 1-1 14, Walker 7-16 2-4 17, Ukomadu 2-6 0-0 4, Buttry 1-4 0-0 3, Kapiti 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-75 4-10 62. LIPSCOMB (12-8) Ognacevic 9-15 0-0 19, Asadullah...
Porterville Recorder
UC SAN DIEGO 71, CAL POLY 64
Percentages: FG .483, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pope 3-6, Anderson 1-2, Kosakowski 1-5, Roquemore 0-1, Vulikic 0-1, Nwaokorie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Pope, Tshimanga). Turnovers: 5 (DeGraaf, Pope, Roquemore, Tshimanga, Vulikic). Steals: 6 (Roquemore 3, Anderson, DeGraaf, Tshimanga). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN STATE 91, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 81, OT
Percentages: FG .456, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (J.Black 8-13, Haney 2-5, McDonald 1-3, Prim 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Black, Sharp). Turnovers: 7 (J.Black 2, Garrett, Hampton, Prim, Sharp, Williams). Steals: 5 (J.Black 3, Haney 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SE LOUISIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson385-121-22-54411.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 83, UTSA 64
Percentages: FG .418, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Forrest 3-6, Gaffney 2-3, Boyd 2-5, Greenlee 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-3, Martin 1-7, Davis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis, Gaines, Goldin, Rosado). Turnovers: 8 (Greenlee 2, Martin 2, Boyd, Gaines, Lorient, Weatherspoon). Steals: 7 (Martin 3,...
Porterville Recorder
IDAHO 88, NORTHERN ARIZONA 83
Percentages: FG .566, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Salih 3-6, Moffitt 1-1, Burris 1-2, R.Smith 1-3, T.Smith 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burris). Turnovers: 7 (Moffitt 5, D.Ford, Salih). Steals: 3 (Moffitt 2, T.Smith). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. N. ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mains233-80-01-4047. Towt185-71-32-71311. Fuller275-132-20-22212. Lloyd191-50-00-2312.
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 LSU 79, Arkansas 76
LSU (19-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Carson 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Morris 1-3, Poole 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 3, Reese 1, Poa 1) Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 5, Reese 3, Morris 3, Carson 2, Smith 2, Williams 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Williams 3, Morris 3,...
Weary Warriors head to Cleveland after OT loss
Two teams with serious lineup uncertainties go head to head Friday night when the Golden State Warriors visit the Cleveland
Porterville Recorder
No. 1 South Carolina 96, Vanderbilt 48
SOUTH CAROLINA (19-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 61.905, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Beal 1-1, Cooke 1-3, Amihere 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Hall 0-1) Blocked Shots: 14 (Boston 3, Fletcher 3, Amihere 3, Beal 2, Saxton 1, Watkins 1, Cardoso 1) Turnovers: 9 (Saxton 2, Beal 2, Amihere 1, Watkins 1, Cardoso...
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 92, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 69
Percentages: FG .571, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (McBride 5-6, Abmas 4-9, Vanover 2-7, Jurgens 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Weaver 1-3, Mwamba 0-1, Phipps 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Vanover 2, Weaver). Turnovers: 10 (Mwamba 3, Jurgens 2, Thompson 2, Vanover 2, McBride). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
Marshall 81, Texas St. 73
MARSHALL (16-4) Anochili-Killen 3-6 2-2 8, Handlogten 3-3 1-1 7, Curfman 7-10 0-0 21, Kinsey 7-12 5-5 19, Taylor 7-13 3-4 20, Conner 1-5 3-4 6, Fricks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 14-16 81. TEXAS ST. (10-10) Martin 6-8 4-5 16, Morgan 4-8 2-2 10, Drinnon 5-11 4-6 17, Harrell...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 81, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 61
Percentages: FG .447, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jones 4-8, Guadarrama 2-5, J.Williams 1-2, Hawkins 1-4, Dean 0-1, Krivokapic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dean 2, Guadarrama 2, Sanogo). Turnovers: 16 (Sanogo 5, Jones 4, Guadarrama 3, Dean 2, Hawkins, Krivokapic). Steals: 5 (Jones...
Porterville Recorder
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 86, GREEN BAY 70
Percentages: FG .448, FT .829. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Dunn 2-2, Rush 2-5, Cohill 1-2, Covington 0-1, Green 0-1, Hunter 0-1, McBride 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Shelton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 3, Nelson 2, McBride). Steals: 11 (Cohill 3, Nelson 3,...
Comments / 0