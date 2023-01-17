ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepping down at end of season

Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team. He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance. On Thursday, Notre Dame announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. In a statement, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity. “It has been a great run for me and our program over the past...
Mississippi St. 72, Auburn 58

AUBURN (10-8) Richardson 2-5 2-2 6, Coulibaly 7-15 1-3 15, Jakayla Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Scott-Grayson 5-14 1-2 12, Shaw 3-9 1-2 9, Levy 3-4 0-0 8, Pratcher 0-1 0-0 0, Akinbolawa 0-0 0-0 0, Precious Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Bostic 3-6 0-2 6, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 5-11 58.
NO. 11 ARIZONA 81, USC 66

Percentages: FG .369, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Johnson 1-1, Ellis 1-4, White 1-4, Peterson 1-5, Dixon-Waters 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Morgan 2, Iwuchukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Ellis 4, Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Dixon-Waters, Morgan, White, Wright). Steals: 12 (Ellis 3, Johnson 3, Peterson...
Washington 75, Colorado 72

WASHINGTON (12-8) Brooks 9-12 4-4 25, Meah 4-5 2-2 10, Bajema 2-8 2-3 8, Menifield 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 3-8 0-1 7, K.Johnson 3-7 2-2 9, Fuller 2-3 2-2 6, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 12-14 75. COLORADO (11-9) da Silva 8-21 0-0 17, Lovering 2-2 1-4 5, Clifford...
INDIANA 80, ILLINOIS 65

Percentages: FG .618, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Galloway 1-1, Kopp 1-1, Geronimo 1-3, Gunn 0-1, Bates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Geronimo 3, Jackson-Davis 3). Turnovers: 14 (Geronimo 4, Hood-Schifino 4, Jackson-Davis 3, Bates, Galloway, Reneau). Steals: 4 (Kopp 3, Hood-Schifino). Technical Fouls:...
TENNESSEE STATE 78, EASTERN ILLINOIS 74

Percentages: FG .484, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hodges 4-7, Carlesimo 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Haffner 0-1, Luers 0-1, Malone 0-1, Rose 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ellington 3, Hamlin 3, Hodges). Turnovers: 5 (Rose 3, Malone, Thomas). Steals: 9 (Donaldson 2, Malone 2, Rose...
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Arkansas St. 71

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (15-4) Brown 12-20 7-9 31, Lewis 3-7 2-2 8, Fulks 4-11 4-4 13, Garnett 4-7 0-0 12, Williams 3-4 1-1 9, Charles 1-2 0-2 2, Dalcourt 1-3 0-0 2, Julien 1-2 0-0 3, Richards 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 29-56 14-19 80. ARKANSAS ST. (9-11) El-Sheikh 5-7 1-2 11, Nelson...
Portland 88, San Diego 83

SAN DIEGO (9-12) Earlington 11-18 8-9 32, McKinney 1-7 0-0 3, Sisoho Jawara 7-10 2-2 20, Townsend 2-10 2-2 8, Williams 6-12 0-1 14, Turner 2-5 0-0 4, Jamerson 1-1 0-0 2, Beniwal 0-2 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 12-14 83. PORTLAND (10-11)
Lipscomb 75, E. Kentucky 62

E. KENTUCKY (12-8) Cozart 4-7 0-2 8, Moreno 4-10 0-1 8, Comer 1-8 0-0 2, Robb 1-7 0-0 3, Blanton 6-16 1-1 14, Walker 7-16 2-4 17, Ukomadu 2-6 0-0 4, Buttry 1-4 0-0 3, Kapiti 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-75 4-10 62. LIPSCOMB (12-8) Ognacevic 9-15 0-0 19, Asadullah...
UC SAN DIEGO 71, CAL POLY 64

Percentages: FG .483, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pope 3-6, Anderson 1-2, Kosakowski 1-5, Roquemore 0-1, Vulikic 0-1, Nwaokorie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Pope, Tshimanga). Turnovers: 5 (DeGraaf, Pope, Roquemore, Tshimanga, Vulikic). Steals: 6 (Roquemore 3, Anderson, DeGraaf, Tshimanga). Technical Fouls: None.
NORTHWESTERN STATE 91, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 81, OT

Percentages: FG .456, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (J.Black 8-13, Haney 2-5, McDonald 1-3, Prim 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Black, Sharp). Turnovers: 7 (J.Black 2, Garrett, Hampton, Prim, Sharp, Williams). Steals: 5 (J.Black 3, Haney 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SE LOUISIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson385-121-22-54411.
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 83, UTSA 64

Percentages: FG .418, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Forrest 3-6, Gaffney 2-3, Boyd 2-5, Greenlee 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-3, Martin 1-7, Davis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis, Gaines, Goldin, Rosado). Turnovers: 8 (Greenlee 2, Martin 2, Boyd, Gaines, Lorient, Weatherspoon). Steals: 7 (Martin 3,...
IDAHO 88, NORTHERN ARIZONA 83

Percentages: FG .566, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Salih 3-6, Moffitt 1-1, Burris 1-2, R.Smith 1-3, T.Smith 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burris). Turnovers: 7 (Moffitt 5, D.Ford, Salih). Steals: 3 (Moffitt 2, T.Smith). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. N. ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mains233-80-01-4047. Towt185-71-32-71311. Fuller275-132-20-22212. Lloyd191-50-00-2312.
No. 3 LSU 79, Arkansas 76

LSU (19-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Carson 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Morris 1-3, Poole 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 3, Reese 1, Poa 1) Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 5, Reese 3, Morris 3, Carson 2, Smith 2, Williams 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Williams 3, Morris 3,...
No. 1 South Carolina 96, Vanderbilt 48

SOUTH CAROLINA (19-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 61.905, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Beal 1-1, Cooke 1-3, Amihere 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Hall 0-1) Blocked Shots: 14 (Boston 3, Fletcher 3, Amihere 3, Beal 2, Saxton 1, Watkins 1, Cardoso 1) Turnovers: 9 (Saxton 2, Beal 2, Amihere 1, Watkins 1, Cardoso...
ORAL ROBERTS 92, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 69

Percentages: FG .571, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (McBride 5-6, Abmas 4-9, Vanover 2-7, Jurgens 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Weaver 1-3, Mwamba 0-1, Phipps 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Vanover 2, Weaver). Turnovers: 10 (Mwamba 3, Jurgens 2, Thompson 2, Vanover 2, McBride). Steals: 11...
Marshall 81, Texas St. 73

MARSHALL (16-4) Anochili-Killen 3-6 2-2 8, Handlogten 3-3 1-1 7, Curfman 7-10 0-0 21, Kinsey 7-12 5-5 19, Taylor 7-13 3-4 20, Conner 1-5 3-4 6, Fricks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 14-16 81. TEXAS ST. (10-10) Martin 6-8 4-5 16, Morgan 4-8 2-2 10, Drinnon 5-11 4-6 17, Harrell...
UTEP 81, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 61

Percentages: FG .447, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jones 4-8, Guadarrama 2-5, J.Williams 1-2, Hawkins 1-4, Dean 0-1, Krivokapic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dean 2, Guadarrama 2, Sanogo). Turnovers: 16 (Sanogo 5, Jones 4, Guadarrama 3, Dean 2, Hawkins, Krivokapic). Steals: 5 (Jones...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 86, GREEN BAY 70

Percentages: FG .448, FT .829. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Dunn 2-2, Rush 2-5, Cohill 1-2, Covington 0-1, Green 0-1, Hunter 0-1, McBride 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Shelton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 3, Nelson 2, McBride). Steals: 11 (Cohill 3, Nelson 3,...
