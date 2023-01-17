ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Have a Mixed Bag of Practice Availability on Tuesday

By Jordan Foote
 5 days ago

Kansas City has both good and bad injury news as the team prepares for the Divisional Round.

The Kansas City Chiefs got back to work on Tuesday as they prepare for a Saturday playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team surely benefitted from a bye week to rest up for the Divisional Round. Kansas City still isn't 100% healthy, though, with some players making strides while others are being treated with an abundance of caution.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Andy Reid took the podium to provide his first set of injury updates for the week. When asked about wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who's been on the injury report with a pelvis ailment, Reid said the fourth-year wideout won't practice due to his body not responding well to him working hard to get back on the field. He then elaborated and said both sides believe Hardman can return this postseason, although the team isn't going to put its speedy pass-catcher in harm's way.

Hardman hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to what was initially an abdominal injury, then he had a setback while ramping up during practice and ultimately didn't return during the regular season. There was optimism that he could potentially return for the Divisional Round and while that chance still exists, Reid's Tuesday update doesn't attest to the week starting on a positive note. Everyone else is getting work in for the Chiefs on Tuesday, including Frank Clark and a pair of contributors on the offensive side of the ball.

Reid said following Week 18 that Clark suffered a minor groin strain , but he was hopeful that the starting defensive end would be back in time for the playoffs. Practicing to begin the week is a plus, and Reid said Clark was progressing well. In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old tallied 39 tackles (eight for loss) and had five sacks while also providing stable run defense. Clark not missing any playoff games would be a massive boost for the Chiefs' defensive front.

Additionally, Reid confirmed that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson will practice in some capacity for the first time since they went on the injured reserve list. Tuesday's news of them being designated to return from IR marks the official opening of a 21-day practice window Kansas City will have to evaluate them and decide whether either or both will return in the playoffs. They won't appear on the injury report during that stretch, however, as they aren't on the active roster just yet.

Athlon Sports

Look: Andy Reid Made NFL History On Saturday

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC Championship Game.  The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round on Saturday, and their coach just so happened to break an NFL record in the process.  With Kansas City's win today, according to ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
