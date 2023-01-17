Torey Pudwill is known for his neck-high kickflips and long-haul backside tailslides, but he one of the hardest working dudes off the board as well. Torey takes us inside the Thank You vault for a rare look at some incredible artwork… or otherwise known as skateboard decks. Through stacks and stacks of one-offs, prototypes, misprints, special edition foils, experiments, and collectibles, (including the board he made for his very own Battle Scars episode) we get to see all of Torey’s incredible work and hear a little bit about the process he goes through to make these pieces of art. All we can say is, Thank You, Torey… Thank You.

