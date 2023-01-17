Read full article on original website
Pocket Premieres Lucas Marques ‘October Symphony’ Part
Pocket Skate Mag premiered the latest project from Leonardo Beazotto this morning, ‘October Symphony’ – a full part of Lucas Marques filmed entirely in Europe. Special thank you to NB# and MKD for helping Leonardo make his dream of a Euro round trip come to life and to Jose Guilherme “Zezinho” for opening the doors of his house for Lucas and Leonardo.
Spanish Mike shows us what a Rainy Day Skate Session at The Primitive Park looks like
It’s been uncharacteristically rainy this in LA this past few weeks and, as the age old saying goes, when it rains, it pours. By that, we mean all the skaters come pouring into the few indoor skateparks around LA. Just because it’s rainy doesn’t mean the clips have to stop! Luckily Spanish Mike was able to capture a typical rainy day sesh at The Primitive Park with some heavy hitters. Yuto Horigome, Dashawn Jordan, Sean Malto, Torey Pudwill, Shay Sandiford, Gage Boyle, Christian Dufrene, and of course, the Primitive Captain himself, Paul Rodriguez, all throw it down inside while it’s pouring down outside. Watch Rainy Day Skate Sesh at the Primitive Park, above, and then shop our selection of Primitive products in The Canteen!
Torey Pudwill gives us an inside look at the Thank You Vault
Torey Pudwill is known for his neck-high kickflips and long-haul backside tailslides, but he one of the hardest working dudes off the board as well. Torey takes us inside the Thank You vault for a rare look at some incredible artwork… or otherwise known as skateboard decks. Through stacks and stacks of one-offs, prototypes, misprints, special edition foils, experiments, and collectibles, (including the board he made for his very own Battle Scars episode) we get to see all of Torey’s incredible work and hear a little bit about the process he goes through to make these pieces of art. All we can say is, Thank You, Torey… Thank You.
