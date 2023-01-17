ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valor Hospitality Partners Expands Management Portfolio in Florida and Texas

ATLANTA, Ga. – January 18, 2023 – Valor Hospitality Partners, a global full-service hotel management company announced today the addition of the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel St. Augustine in St. Augustine, Florida and Hilton College Station and Conference Center in College Station, Texas, to its growing property management portfolio. With more than 90 hospitality projects globally, the addition of both properties under the Valor Hospitality Partners umbrella furthers the brand’s commitment to expansion across the United States.
Ram Hotels Names Jonathan Bogatay as President

January 18, 2023 – Columbus, GA – Rinkesh and Mitesh Patel, co-founders of RAM Hotels – which develops, owns, and manages more than two dozen Marriott, Hilton, and IHG hotels in Georgia and Alabama – today announced the addition of hotel veteran Jonathan D. Bogatay, CHA, as president of the company effective February 1.
Southwestern Utah is Booming, Attracting National Investor Interest

Southwestern Utah provides robust outdoor recreation opportunities, with some of the most dramatic landscapes in the world. Washington and Kane counties, located in Southwest Utah, have experienced robust economic growth since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 given the presence of two national parks—Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park—in addition to several well-known state parks, such as Sand Hollow State Park and Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park. The popularity of outdoor recreation areas soared during the pandemic, and the region benefited from this trend.
