Superstition Fire and Medical District may sponsor EVIT firefighter program

A fire district that covers Apache Junction and Gold Canyon may sponsor the East Valley Institute of Technology’s firefighter program in Mesa so it can be certified to a national standard.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District board of directors on Jan. 18 will discuss and possibly vote on providing a sponsorship letter for EVIT. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the administrative office building at 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. The meeting can also be listened to by calling 480-646-1864 and using the access pin 1234.

EVIT offers 40 career training programs for public, charter, private and homeschooled high school students who reside in the following East Valley school districts: Apache Junction, Mesa, Queen Creek, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Higley, J.O. Combs, Scottsdale and Tempe. Students attend their high school for a half-day and EVIT for a half-day. East Valley school districts provide free transportation for their students to attend EVIT.

Recently SFMD was approached by EVIT regarding potential sponsorship of its firefighter program, according to the fire district meeting packet.

“Their request is for a letter of support to allow them to certify students to the national standard. They currently train to that standard but are unable to certify based on a lack of sponsorship,” it states.

SFMD Fire Chief John Whitney reached out to Mesa Fire Chief Mary Cameli from a professional courtesy aspect since EVIT’s firefighting program is in Mesa at 1601 W. Main St.

“Chief Cameli expressed support of SFMD sponsoring the EVIT’s program. Staff feels this is a great connectivity opportunity for SMFD and a way to give back to the fire service by increasing eligible applicants throughout the state,” it states in the fire district meeting packet.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District covers Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and unincorporated Pinal County. The district provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: