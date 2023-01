Prairie lanes bowling scores

The Big Eight conference’s second annual MLK Showcase took place over the weekend, drawing all of the girls teams to Verona High School and all of the boys to Middleton on Saturday, Jan. 14. Sun Prairie East and West’s girls teams were in attendance and walked away with very different results. The Cardinals of Sun Prairie East had a tough task on their plate with Madison East as their draw, a team that had already beaten them 74-53 in the second game of the season....

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO