Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Charles Jeffrey's LOVERBOY Debuts at Milan Fashion Week
Charles Jeffrey‘s LOVERBOY made its Italian debut at Milan Fashion Week this season, with a collection dedicated to the “workers,” “posers” and “snakes” of the world. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection was split into the above categories, first introducing its audience to the “workers.”...
From Chanel to Givenchy: Over 100 Epic Couture Pieces Are Heading to Auction During Paris Fashion Week
The runways of Paris Fashion Week aim to spotlight the styles of the future, but Christie’s upcoming auction is dedicated to the looks of the past. The online sale, which will take place from January 11 to 25, includes 114 haute couture pieces by some of the 20th century’s most prolific designers. Think Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Hubert de Givenchy, to name but a few. The V.W.S. collection was assembled by a family fleeing the persecution of Russia’s Tsarist Empire in the early 1900s. V.W.S. are the initials of the family’s patriarch, who hightailed it from Russia to...
hypebeast.com
Here are the Biggest Street Style Footwear Trends at Men's Milan Fashion Week FW23
The men’s season has kicked off during Milan Fashion Week, marking the start of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Hypebeast has hit the ground running, capturing some of the best footwear trends seen during the week. Shifting from previous seasons, many attendees appear to focus more on the high-fashion collaborations this year which saw last season introduce technical footwear with collaborate with great luxury houses.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic
Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation
Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Priyanka Chopra Has Baby Malti Marie, 1, Join Her For 1st Mother-Daughter ‘Vogue’ Photo Shoot
Priyanka Chopra just landed her first Vogue cover and she looked gorgeous in a yellow leather coat. The 40-year-old graced the February issue of British Vogue and even posed with her adorable baby daughter, Malti Marie, in the photo shoot. On the cover, Priyanka looked beautiful as she rocked minimal...
Miley Cyrus Fans Discover Liam Hemsworth Easter Eggs in "Flowers"
Watch: Is Miley Cyrus' New Single About Her Ex Liam Hemsworth?. Miley Cyrus fans can't stop speculating that "Flowers" is about Liam Hemsworth. Following the release of the breakup song, which serves as the lead single for Miley's upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, social media has been flooded with theories that its inspiration is none other than the Hunger Games alum, who divorced the pop star in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. In fact, many fans believe Miley dropped several Easter eggs alluding to her relationship with Liam in her track.
Bella Hadid Proves This Is the Fashion Crowd’s Favorite Ballet Flat
It didn’t take Bella Hadid long to step into Miu Miu’s cult satin ballet pumps. After making their debut for autumn-winter 2022, paired with sporty separates on the runway, the silky flats have become a staple at fashion parties and on the front row. On Instagram, the super...
Rosalia Takes Over Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Baggy Trousers, Leather Gloves & Lug-Sole Boots
Rosalía made a surprise performance during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear runway show on Paris Fashion Week today. The singer mounted a yellow car dressed in an all-Louis Vuitton look while performing one of her hits. The outfit was comprised of a gray hooded puffer jacket which she wore only on her head and discarded mid-performance. Rosalia sported ultra baggy gray drawstring trousers and a matching tank top along with dark leather gloves that traveled the length of her forearms. On her feet, the trained flamenco dancer stepped out in lug-sole boots with rounded-off toes and a glossy patent leather finish. The...
realitytitbit.com
MGK channels Euphoria with sparkly Jules-inspired look at Milan Fashion Week
Machine Gun Kelly dubs his latest Milan Fashion Week look “if Jules from Euphoria went to Milan.”. The “Bloody Valentine” singer appeared at Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Fall/Winter 23/24 show in the Italian fashion capital, serving up a silver look from head to toe. Machine Gun...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Fully Sheer Dress With Massive Yellow Bow
The "On the Floor" singer turned heads at the premiere of her new movie "Shotgun Wedding."
fashionunited.com
With a world in flux, Milan Men's Fashion Week means business
2023 was supposed to be a year of promise, with analysts back in 2020 forecasting the post-pandemic recovery would be a thing of the past. Yet the start of this year feels anything but promising. While some parts of the world are battling a resurgent coronavirus, like China, in other regions, like the Ukraine, war rages onward, with no sign of peace after a year bombing. Globally we are walking a tightrope, with no easing of supply chain woes, a compounding cost of living crisis and no significant advancement on climate change.
Simona Tabasco Sparkles in Crystal Dress & Chain-Heel Sandals at J.W. Anderson’s Milan Fashion Week Show
The “White Lotus” star Simona Tabasco brought sparkling style to J.W. Anderson’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show. Tabasco, who went viral for her role as sex worker Lucia on the HBO Max drama, was part of the British designer’s latest front row for the genderless, technology-inspired collection — alongside stars including co-star Sabrina Impacciatore, Charli XCX and Bryanboy. While arriving in Milan for the occasion during Milan Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, Tabasco posed in a glitzy J.W. Anderson ensemble. The Italian actress’ outfit, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured a black cold-shoulder dress with slouchy long sleeves and a floor-length skirt, given a...
Coi Leray Elevates Sweatsuit With Leopard Print Coat & Chunky Sneakers at Paris Fashion Week
Coi Leray gave her casual style a slick boost during her latest outing. The “Players” rapper was spotted taking a stroll during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17. For the occasion, Leray wore a brown leopard print duster coat. The outerwear had thick cuffs on the sleeves, oversized square pockets and a slit a the back. The chart-topping rapper paired the overcoat with a grey zip-up hoodie and matching sweatpants. Adding a pop of color to her look, the “No More Parties” hitmaker covered her straight blunt-cut cob with a red beret hat that included leather lining near the end. Sticking to...
Prada charts course between useful and zany at Milan fashion week
Fashion label has taken items you might already own – a white vest, a backpack – to its menswear show
‘They’re a classic’: rollneck reigns supreme at Paris fashion week
The struggle to stay warm as energy bills soar across Europe finally hit the Paris men’s catwalks. The French solution? Let them wear polo necks. At Givenchy they were high and black, while at Wales Bonner, they came in tight salmon pink. Elsewhere, there were classic black rollnecks at Hed Mayner worn with faux fur stoles, and candy pink versions at Walter Van Beirendonck.
E! News
232K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0