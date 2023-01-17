ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DIA urges passengers to check flight status ahead of Winter Storm

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obgD8_0kHn1xlk00

Winter storm on track to have a big impact on Colorado 02:05

Denver International Airport is urging passengers to check the status of their flight before a winter storm blows into Colorado. The storm is forecasted to bring 7-14 inches of snow to the Denver metro area, with the eastern part expected to receive more than a foot of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, DIA urged passengers to check their flight status, give themselves extra time on the roads and be patient while the plane gets de-iced.

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday .

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2o71_0kHn1xlk00
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Two more winter storms will bring more cold and snow to Colorado through Monday

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Bike lanes and sidewalks a struggle to find after latest snowstorm

A new round of snow was falling in Colorado Friday night, following a big storm in the metro area Tuesday and Wednesday. In some places, the snow had yet to be completely cleared. "You know, I think there's a lot of growing pains for this kind of things," said Rob Toftness, who is a part of the Denver Bike Lobby. Bike lanes in the city are largely cleared, but there are exceptions. Some lanes had become dumping grounds for snow. "It's always kind of a struggle because someone will clear something and it will be great and someone else will come along...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Truckers travel I-70 in the Eastern Plains after snow storm pileups

Truckers were rolling again along Interstate 70 east of the Denver metro area after the highway was shut down much of Wednesday and a good portion of Thursday. Some drivers filling up their trucks with fuel thought about how rough it had been only 24 hours before. "I carry chains, but that truck has never seen a chain on it," veteran trucker John Janssen said. He uses chain-up requirements as a warning. "If it's bad enough to put chains on, it's bad enough to park a truck."Other truckers had continued through the storm on Wednesday. Dozens went off the highway or...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Snow Angels help clear sidewalks for those who cannot

After a winter storm, it can be difficult for some people to clear their sidewalks of snow. That's where the Denver Snow Angels come in. The volunteers bring their shovels and help clear those sidewalks for those who cannot. They are part of the Denver Snow Angels force that helps people avoid fines for not clearing their sidewalks. First-time Snow Angel Paul went to work at a home near James A. Bible Park in Denver. "I was on my way to work today and got the message and I said, 'Oh, I'm turning around and I'm going to shovel some snow and go help somebody."LINK: Denver Snow AngelsAdditional Information from the City of Denver:Eligible applicants include the following:Must be a Denver City & County residentResidents or older adults physically unable to shovelNeighbors living with a disabilityFinancially unable to pay for a serviceIf you reside outside the City and County of Denver and need assistance, please call 211.The Snow Angels program does not:Remove snow in driveways or front stepsRemove down trees/branches on front walks (add website link)
DENVER, CO
KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened. according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

WEATHER UPDATES: Several highways closed; delays linger at DIA Thursday; warming center, overnight shelter open

A large snowstorm rolled through metro Denver and northern Colorado has causing several school closures Wednesday across the state and canceled over 290 Denver International Airport flights. Snowfall ended in Denver around 3 p.m., and brought 2 to 4 additional inches of new snow, according to the National Weather Service. -Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

After snow across most of the state, next storm takes aim at southern CO

After more than 2 feet of snow for some ski area this week and the biggest January storm in decades in Denver, the next storm is taking aim at a different part of Colorado.Most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins measured 4-8 inches of snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday while totals on the east side of the metro area like Bennett received more than foot of snow. Denver's official snowfall measured at the airport was 9.2 inches which was the most snow in the city in January since 1992.Colorado's mountains have done even better with snow in the...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Winter storm on track to cause major impacts in Colorado

A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area and all of northeast Colorado starting Tuesday evening. The storm system has already started making its way through the San Juan Mountains. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult starting with the tail end of the Tuesday evening commute. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and tomorrow. The slower pace of the storm combined with a path that will likely be farther south through northern New Mexico means the potential for even heavier snow across northeast Colorado. In the metro area, we are expecting...
DENVER, CO
K99

Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado

Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport deals with winter storm

Denver International Airport buckled down for a big storm Tuesday night and Wednesday.More than 170 flights were canceled Tuesday and hundreds more were canceled for Wednesday."I only could be mad at mother nature, but I would never be mad at her. She just kind of does her own thing and marches to the beat of her own drum," said traveler Jamie Chambers of Charlotte, NC.Chambers was passing time in the terminal after having one flight canceled and was waiting for another."I don't think I'll make it. We've been over there looking at hotels and just kind of waiting to see...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snowfall running above normal for January

If it seems like it has been a snowy month and a snowy winter season - it has! We are running 5.6 inches above normal for snowfall in January and we are running 4.1 inches above normal for the season.  Large snowstorms in January are unique.  Typically January is the 6th snowiest month of the year, on average. Normally, Denver's snowiest months of the year are March and April. Denver picked up 8.6 inches of snow by early Wednesday, officially making it the city's largest January snowstorm since 1992. And more snow is on the way! We could see another system move through the state on Friday and another storm system on Sunday into Monday. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy