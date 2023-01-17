DIA urges passengers to check flight status ahead of Winter Storm

Winter storm on track to have a big impact on Colorado 02:05

Denver International Airport is urging passengers to check the status of their flight before a winter storm blows into Colorado. The storm is forecasted to bring 7-14 inches of snow to the Denver metro area, with the eastern part expected to receive more than a foot of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, DIA urged passengers to check their flight status, give themselves extra time on the roads and be patient while the plane gets de-iced.

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday .

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.