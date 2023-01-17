After a couple of wrong turns off the dimly lit, two-lane blacktop, I finally came across my final destination. The nondescript, sheet-metal building was shrouded in darkness as I pulled into the gravel lot, accompanied by droves of other parked cars. Stepping inside, I was transported to another time. To my left was a man handing out the sorts of tickets you’d find at a high school sporting event or community raffle — $20 at the door, cash only. White tile lined the venue floor, paired with large wood paneling and illuminated with warm stringed lights. I took my seat in the sea of metal folding chairs, surrounded by a few hundred flannel-clad, boot-wearing, blue-collar concertgoers milling about. The concert hall itself breathed an air of familiarity, closely resembling your average church or community center — it felt as though it was a place I had already been.

GALAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO