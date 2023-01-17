Read full article on original website
247Sports
College football transfer portal team rankings: Florida State, Auburn top 2023's top 10 classes
College football's transfer portal closes Wednesday with Florida State and Auburn narrowly edging Deion Sanders' Colorado and Lincoln Riley's USC to take home the top-two spots in 247Sports' 2023 Transfer Football Team Rankings, respectively. Florida State hopes to take the next step under head coach Mike Norvell and dethrone Clemson...
247Sports
Transfer portal update: Five N.C. A&T Aggies find new homes, 3 remain
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggies will have a different look as a team next year thanks to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, new players, and new coaches. The college football transfer portal window opened on December 5th, 2022 and closes today on January 18, 2023. The Aggies...
FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025
Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
Coach Monty Gray and his sons have East Forsyth flying high
KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA — Ask William Gray who would win in a one-on-one game to give against his younger brother, David, and a little chuckle emerges. “Obviously, me,” William Gray said with a laugh. “Without a doubt. I’m the oldest.” Younger brother David offers his own confident retort to ...
Old Gold Black
Stepping into a musical time capsule
After a couple of wrong turns off the dimly lit, two-lane blacktop, I finally came across my final destination. The nondescript, sheet-metal building was shrouded in darkness as I pulled into the gravel lot, accompanied by droves of other parked cars. Stepping inside, I was transported to another time. To my left was a man handing out the sorts of tickets you’d find at a high school sporting event or community raffle — $20 at the door, cash only. White tile lined the venue floor, paired with large wood paneling and illuminated with warm stringed lights. I took my seat in the sea of metal folding chairs, surrounded by a few hundred flannel-clad, boot-wearing, blue-collar concertgoers milling about. The concert hall itself breathed an air of familiarity, closely resembling your average church or community center — it felt as though it was a place I had already been.
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
WXII 12
Firefighter makes history as first African-American woman to earn 'Captain' title for GFD
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad firefighter is making history, becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to the rank of Captain for the Greensboro Fire Department. Temeka Brown is a fire inspector who has worked for the Greensboro Fire Department for about a decade. "Firefighter is the...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem community activist calls on city leaders to take action after weekend shootings
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A community activist is calling on Winston-Salem city leaders to do something after this weekend's gun violence left a 12-year-old dead and four other teenagers hurt. Founder of H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach Frankie Gist said he's fed up with the gun violence. He's not only urging city...
5 tricks to protect your money from card skimmers!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, police say it is time to check that online bank accounts line by line for any strange charges - after a string of skimmers have popped up across the Triad. This started in mid-November when police say the skimmers were placed in several High...
Yadkinville woman discovers a car she purchased had rusted out frame, News 2 helps get issue resolved
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Michelle Craft needed a new car. She did some shopping around and settled on a 2008 Ford Escape from a local dealership. The car had more than 160,000 miles on it, but it was within her price range. “I spent $5,000 on that car,” Craft said....
