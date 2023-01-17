ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025

Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Old Gold Black

Stepping into a musical time capsule

After a couple of wrong turns off the dimly lit, two-lane blacktop, I finally came across my final destination. The nondescript, sheet-metal building was shrouded in darkness as I pulled into the gravel lot, accompanied by droves of other parked cars. Stepping inside, I was transported to another time. To my left was a man handing out the sorts of tickets you’d find at a high school sporting event or community raffle — $20 at the door, cash only. White tile lined the venue floor, paired with large wood paneling and illuminated with warm stringed lights. I took my seat in the sea of metal folding chairs, surrounded by a few hundred flannel-clad, boot-wearing, blue-collar concertgoers milling about. The concert hall itself breathed an air of familiarity, closely resembling your average church or community center — it felt as though it was a place I had already been.
GALAX, VA
WFMY NEWS2

5 tricks to protect your money from card skimmers!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, police say it is time to check that online bank accounts line by line for any strange charges - after a string of skimmers have popped up across the Triad. This started in mid-November when police say the skimmers were placed in several High...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy