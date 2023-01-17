ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

FOX8 News

Yadkin County teen accused of robbing Bojangles at gunpoint arrested, 2 adults charged with harboring fugitive

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County teen accused of robbing a Bojangles in Winston-Salem at gunpoint was arrested on Thursday, and two adults have been charged with harboring a fugitive, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, the YCSO was told by the Winston-Salem Police Department about an armed […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder

During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
cryptonewsbtc.org

Search warrant sheds light on child’s death

The larger Yadkin Valley area stays in shock over the loss of life of four-year-old Skyler Wilson final week from what native authorities have labeled youngster abuse by the hands of his foster mother and father, Mount Ethereal couple Joseph and Jodi Wilson. Court docket paperwork have allowed the timeline...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties

Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
MORGANTON, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

2 Dead Following Domestic Dispute In Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead following a domestic dispute in Cleveland County. The sheriff’s office responded to a call for help around 11:27 pm Sunday at a home on Casar Road in Casar. Investigators say David Owens called to report a domestic situation...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC

