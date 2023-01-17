Read full article on original website
Related
CORRECTINGandREPLACINGThe Next Practices Group and The Bliss Group Launch Life Sciences Collective and Communications Firm, NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005297/en/ Gloria Vanderham. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
massdevice.com
Eitan Medical opens new manufacturing facility for wearable drug delivery platform
Eitan Medical announced today that it opened a new manufacturing facility at its headquarters to support drug delivery device production. Netanya, Israel-based Eitan intends for the facility to manufacture its Sorrel wearable drug delivery platform. That includes multiple device configurations, such as vial- and cartridge-based wearable injectors. On-site manufacturing supports Eitan’s production scale for its pharmaceutical solutions division.
HKSTP and Roche join hands in strategic collaboration
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) announced a strategic collaboration with Roche, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, with the aim of leading HK and the Greater Bay Area in becoming a pioneer in life science innovation and to be an example for the region. This collaboration is the first agreement between HKSTP and a life science corporation for multidimensional collaboration (including technology and data sharing). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005611/en/ Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (2nd from right, front row), Dr. Shen Hong, Head of China Innovation Center of Roche (CICoR) (left, front row), Mr. Ronald Lo, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong and Macau (2nd from left, front row) and Dr. Diana Liu, General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau (right, front row) signed the collaboration programme. Witnessed by Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (2nd from right, 2nd row), Ms. Rebecca Pun, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology (2nd from left, 2nd row), Mr. Ahmed Elhusseiny, Head of APAC Area at Roche Pharma (left, 2nd row) and Ms. Agnes Ho APAC Sub Region 3 Head, Roche Diagnostics (right, 2nd row)
3DPrint.com
3DPOD Episode 137: From RepRap to Government Supplier, MatterHackers CEO Lars Brubaker
Coming from the world of gaming, Lars Brubaker started MatterHackers to take part in the 3D printing revolution. Due to his background, he has good war stories: trying to find filament when no one was selling it, except a single individual in New Zealand, or seeking out customer service on some of the first consumer 3D printers. Lars also tells us about building companies: what kind of values, metrics, and strategies you have to do in order to be successful. By being close to your customers and understanding them, Lars thinks that you can see which way the wind is blowing. MatterHackers´ journey is remarkable from a distributor in the RepRap days to a seller of much more expensive machines and, now, a supplier to the U.S. government.
insightscare.com
Dr. Addis Alemayehu: A Dynamic Leader Bridging Empathy and Healthcare!
Amidst geopolitical dialogues, some concerning issues frequently highlighted are those of climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and the list may go on!. However, around such national and international upgrades in geostrategic development, healthcare has successfully grabbed global attention. Although every topic is as important as the other, the key...
coinjournal.net
BlockchainSpace Makes An Exceptional Move for Web3 Community Support with Metasports Acquisition
Manila, Philippines, 19th January, 2023, Chainwire. BlockchainSpace CEO and Founder Peter Ing, Metasports CBO and Co-Founder Lars Hernandez, and Metasports CEO and Co-Founder Joe Josue are optimistic that the majority acquisition of Metasports will make waves in Web3 and bring great value to their stakeholders in the coming years. BlockchainSpace...
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
TechCrunch
Trunk extends its developer toolkit with CI analytics
Founded in 2021 by a group of former Uber engineers, Trunk already offers Trunk Check, a tool for checking code quality, and Trunk Merge, a service that orchestrates merging pull requests. With CI Analytics, it’s now expanding this feature set with another tool that tries to help developers work more efficiently.
gcimagazine.com
Solabia Acquires Majority Stake in BioActor B.V.
Solabia has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in BioActor B.V., a natural active ingredients company involved in the development and commercialization of clinically evaluated polyphenols extracted from edible plants and fruits. Solabia has also been present in the nutrition segment with Algatech’s microalgae-derived active ingredients, among others. This...
TechCrunch
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
Daversa Partners Continues Expansion of its European Practice
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, continues to scale its investment in its global practice with the promotion of leaders Billy Garneau, Haleigh Singer, and Jamie Manecky. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005317/en/ For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside Tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.
itsecuritywire.com
Behavox Adds Technology Industry Veteran Sherry Lowe As Strategic Advisor To The Board Of Directors
Behavox, a leading provider of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, has announced the appointment of Sherry Lowe as strategic advisor to its Board of Directors. Lowe brings a wealth of experience in building, leading, and...
emsnow.com
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
swineweb.com
Novus Names Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd as Distribution Partner in China
Global animal health and nutrition company Novus International, Inc., today announced a new partnership with Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., to serve customers in China. The new Chinese company, Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., will serve as Novus’s distributor in China for its MINTREX® bis-chelated trace...
thediwire.com
iCapital to Expand Tech Team with 100 New Hires
ICapital, a global fintech platform focused on alternative investments, announced it will expand its global development team with more than 100 new staff members. iCapital is a “fintech leader,” with more than 400 technologists contributing to its 1,050-person global team. Open positions include software engineers, product managers and infrastructure developers, working from offices in New York, Connecticut and Lisbon.
Fortune International Expands Executive Leadership Team With Four Appointments
BENSENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of four executives to its executive leadership team, to drive and support organic growth, employee engagement, production and customer experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005121/en/ Following a year of record growth, including completing three acquisitions, the Company today named Padraic Doherty as Chief Revenue Officer; Brian Gartrell as Chief Human Resource Officer; Wally Lezniak as Senior Vice President of Production; and Danielle Charette as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. The executives have nearly 100 years of combined industry and related professional experience.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Space tech predictions, startup IP strategy, finding feasible funding
Case in point: “Scooby-Doo” aired on TV before I was born, but the spin-off “Velma” just premiered on HBO Max. It’s getting ripped to shreds on social media, which means people watched, so we can expect more to come. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available...
Multus Biotechnology Raises $9.5m Series A To Build Growth Media Production Plant
Multus Biotechnology, a UK-based startup, has announced the close of a $9.5 million Series A investment round to build a growth media production facility. The funding includes an equity-free grant of $2.5 million from Innovate UK through the EIC Accelerator. The round was led by Mandi Ventures, with key investors including SOSV, Big Idea Ventures, SynBioVen, and Asahi Kasei Corp.
Comments / 0