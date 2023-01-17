ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

OVRDC Public Meetings Scheduled For Vinton and Jackson Counties

MCARTHUR – The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will conduct the Vinton County First Round Caucus Meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Commissioner’s Office in the Vinton County Courthouse, located at 100 East Main Street, in McArthur.

OVRDC will conduct the Jackson County First Round Caucus Meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 30 at the Jackson County Job & Family Services Office, located at 25 E. South Street, Jackson.

The objective of these meetings will include updating the County memberships and selecting individuals from that membership to serve on various committees of the OVRDC, including the Executive Committee; providing those in attendance an update on programs and projects over the past few years; and informing attendees about how to access project funds in the coming year. OVRDC hopes the new meeting format will provide a better opportunity for discussions about specific project needs and ways in which OVRDC can assist in making them a reality.

The meeting is open to the public, local government officials and non-profit organizations. OVRDC encourages those organizations with projects to send a representative. Comments by attendees on regional issues or county projects are encouraged.

For further information on the meeting agenda, contact Jessica Keeton, OVRDC Economic Development Coordinator, or Stephanie Gilbert, OVRDC Transportation Coordinator at 1-740-947-2853.

