Kenyon used car dealership unaffected by used car market

Amidst a fluctuating used car market, a Kenyon used car dealership stood its ground.

In the spring of 2022, the used car market saw a major shift due to a microchip shortage. Car manufacturers saw major delays in getting cars off the conveyor belt. As a result, dealerships paid retail prices for used cars just to have them on their lots.

Milo Peterson Ford Co. leadership decided not to follow this route. The 60 year-old dealership recognized that interest rates and exorbitant prices wouldn’t last and decided not to use this strange shift in the market as an opportunity to charge over window sticker price.

“Dealerships were just taking advantage of people,” said Milo Peterson sales representative Jack Lucking. “Some dealerships, when it’s tough times, inventory is limited, they’re gonna make as much as they can.”

In one case, Lucking said a customer mis-ordered a Ford-50 truck. Rather than make the customer buy it, Milo Peterson Ford ordered the correct truck and sat on the Ford-50. A Colorado dealership then approached Milo Peterson Ford and offered to buy it for $15,000 over window sticker price.

“That’s what they wanted to pay to get the truck. There’s a great example of a dealership wanting a vehicle, then they had to ship it out to Colorado. What do you think they charged over window sticker for that truck? That’s something we won’t do here. We sold a truck like that off our lot for $15,000 less.”

When asked how Milo Peterson could afford not to do this, Lucking said, “The Peterson family here can do it because we don’t have the large overhead that some dealerships have. And we don’t think it’s morally correct to do that. That’s the bottom line. I’ve been in the car business for 45 years. I know a lot of dealerships who took advantage of people.”

According to an article by Minnesota Public News from April 2022, “The shortage of new cars has had a ripple effect. Used car prices have also shot up as more people look for a less expensive alternative to a new car. And, more people are holding onto their vehicles for longer, opting to repair them instead of trading them in.”

Larger dealerships, with hundreds of cars in stock, such as Carvana and Hertz, are feeling the shockwaves. According to Bloomberg, Carvana is shifting focus in 2023 to damage control through expense and job cuts. In that same report, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. was said to have alerted investors late last year that profits were squeezed from the used car markets depreciation in value.

“Burn people and people will remember who took advantage of them,” Lucking said.