Columbus, OH

Report Human Subjects Concerns

The Ohio State University is dedicated to protecting the rights, welfare, and safety of its research participants. The university encourages any person acting in good faith to report suspected or actual wrongful conduct (whether arising from action or omission) associated with human subjects research. Concerns may be reported to the...
Ohio State Spring Game set for April 15

The new-look Ohio State football team will return to Ohio Stadium in April. The date for the 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 15, at noon in the ’Shoe. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix. General admission prices are $7, plus there will be a limited number of reserved seating options available at $15 and $30. Service charges may apply. Parking is free.
COLUMBUS, OH

