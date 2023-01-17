The new-look Ohio State football team will return to Ohio Stadium in April. The date for the 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 15, at noon in the ’Shoe. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix. General admission prices are $7, plus there will be a limited number of reserved seating options available at $15 and $30. Service charges may apply. Parking is free.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO