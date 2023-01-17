ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after New Year's Day snowplow accident

By Michele Roberts
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.

The Marvel star had been hospitalized since New Year's Day, when he was injured by the snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his publicist previously told CNN.

Monday night, the "Mayor of Kingstown" star replied to a Twitter post from the show, writing, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN - "Never Missed a Pigeon" - Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in season 2, episode 1 of the Paramount+ series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

Season 2 of the show premiered Sunday.

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

A 911 call log obtained by CNN says Renner was "completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]" and that he has "extreme [difficulty] breathing." It goes on to read that, "the right side of his chest is collapsed -- upper torso is crushed."

Renner's snowcat, an engine-powered machine used to clear snow, started to roll away while Renner was not in the driver's seat, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam previously said.

