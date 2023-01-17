ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTTvJ_0kHmyQGm00

Lawmakers discussing free school meals, period products 02:00

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.

The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history."

"As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take bold action to deliver for Minnesotans, and we're putting forward a budget that meets the moment," said Walz.

Under the proposal, families making under $200,000 with one child could receive up to $4,000 a year for childcare costs. Families with two children could receive up to $8,000 and families with three children could see up to $10,500.

Walz also proposed expanding availability for public pre-K seats for nearly 25,000 children. The state also hopes to address the childcare worker shortage by increasing staff compensation.

The proposal includes a child tax credit that would provide lower-income families $1,000 per child with a maximum credit of $3,000. The Governor's Office says the tax credit would result in over $1 billion in tax cuts in 2024-2025 as well as 2026-2027.

School funding would be tied to inflation starting in 2026 if the package passes. A bill recently advanced by a House committee that guarantees universal free school meals would also be standard.

Senator Jason Rarick, the Education Finance Committee Lead for Senate Republicans, said about the proposal that "tying education funding to inflation removes all accountability from the state's leaders to demand better of our education systems."

As part of school funding, the proposal looks to fund hiring more school counselors, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and chemical health counselors.

The package also details the creation of a new Department of Children, Youth, and Families that will "provide comprehensive support for families."

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann is critical of the new department.

"The governor's proposal to create an entirely new state agency doesn't even address the massive fraud in his Department of Education or the declining literacy rates and achievement gaps plaguing Minnesota's children under Walz's failing agenda," said Hann.

Comments / 64

Guest
2d ago

Minnesotans better hang on to their wallets as Walz and company will be taxing you even more to pay for this idiotic program… maybe those of us who have already paid for our kids should get money back from the state or be allowed to claim a kid they are feeding because of deadbeat parents as a tax deduction

Reply
34
Susan Olson
2d ago

Waltz is nothing but a scam artist. 12 billion dollars. Seriously. What do you think they did to the children when the pandemic was here. You can't fix the problem once the horse has left the barn. When I hear some commonsense ideas 💡 I'll believe all will be ok.

Reply(6)
36
Nancy F
2d ago

you are just throwing away our money. it's already been proven that no matter how much money you put into education the test scores don't improve.

Reply(2)
20
Related
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
MINNESOTA STATE
ValueWalk

Gov. Walz Proposes Up To $3,000 In Child Tax Credit From Minnesota

Minnesota families with children could soon get thousands of dollars in tax breaks if a new proposal is approved. Gov. Tim Walz recently announced a $12 billion budget proposal with a series of measures focusing on kids and families, including sending a child tax credit from Minnesota. On Tuesday, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Democrats moving ahead with state paid leave program proposal, which they call a "top priority"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a new state family and medical leave program, which would guarantee paid time off for the three in four workers in the state who don't already have that benefit.Under the plan, Minnesotans would be eligible for 12 weeks to care for a family member, including a newborn baby, and an additional 12 weeks for medical leave for a serious health condition that would keep the person out of work for more than seven days.It would only be partial wage replacement determined on a pay scale,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Walz plan spends billions for businesses, workers and environment

A sprawling economic development and climate action plan from Gov. Tim Walz would kickstart a paid family leave program, raise pay for health care aides, boost grants for business startups, incentivize clean power and help young farmers. The proposal calling for $2.6 billion in new spending for the next two...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Gov Walz wants to use most of budget surplus of childrens' programs

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz proposes 12 billion dollars -- two-thirds of the budget surplus -- be used to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids. At a Spanish immersion school in Saint Paul today (Tues), the governor said "we'll tackle and eliminate child poverty, put money into families' pockets and fund our schools." The governor says families making under 200 thousand dollars should receive from up to four thousand dollars a year in child care tax credits up to 10-thousand-500 dollars, depending on how many children. The governor proposes expanding pre-K, plus universal free lunch and breakfast at schools in the federal program. Walz says his proposed tax credit for lower-income families will reduce childhood poverty 25 percent. And he wants a four percent increase in general state funding for education next year, two percent the year after, and then tying school funding to inflation beginning in 2026.
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts

Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Senate Majority Leader Wants To Ban Job Application Criminal History Question

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants’ criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to state employees as well. Skeptics say so-called “ban the box” laws actually hurt employment chances for people of color.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

MN lawmakers look at mandated sick days

Employers would be mandated to provide sick days for all workers under a bill passed out of a Minnesota House committee. It’s estimated that nearly two-thirds of Minnesota workers already have access to paid sick time. Critics argue the economic impact will hit small businesses especially hard. Bill sponsor...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting

Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Gov. Walz to announce his budget proposal Tuesday

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to announce part of his budget proposal today (Tuesday 1 p-m) to make Minnesota the best state to raise a family. Walz said at his inauguration, "We will make the largest investment in public education in our state's history." He also wants to end childhood poverty in the state. The governor and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are visiting a St. Paul elementary school to share some of their priorities. Walz has already been calling for universal school lunch in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

What Minnesota can learn from legalization in other states

The marijuana bill making its way through the Legislature is in many ways a uniquely Minnesotan approach to legalization. But the experience of other states looms large in the debate, with both supporters and opponents citing outcomes elsewhere as evidence in favor of their position. With nearly a decade of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers

The right-wing Trumpists who said the 2020 election was rigged and sought to take control of election administration across the country — including here in Minnesota — received unending attention before the midterms.  They were shadowed, however, by a Democratic-affiliated opposition coalition — backed by secret donors — who were working quietly to counteract the election deniers.  The post Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proposed spending nearly one-third of the state's budget surplus to expand family tax credits and boost public school funding. Walz's proposal uses $5.2 billion of the $17.6 billion projected surplus. It's one element of his overall budget plan...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
115K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy