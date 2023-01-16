Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO