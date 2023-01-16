Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smilepolitely.com
Guerrero Azteca Taco Truck opened this week
A new food truck called Guerrero Azteca Taco Truck joined the Champaign-Urbana food scene this Monday. The taco truck serves tacos, tamales, tortas, burritos, nachos, huaraches, and hecho con pollo y salsa teriyaki (chicken teriyaki). Check out the menu. Find the taco truck parked in the Piccadilly lot on West...
smilepolitely.com
Old Orchard is a family-owned spot that doesn’t disappoint
Being so close to Chicago, usually all the rage is about thick crust Chicago-style pizza, but let’s not sleep on the cracker-thin crust loaded with toppings that Old Orchard provides. Positioned off Neil Street in Savoy, there’s a a local family-owned favorite. Old Orchard is a bowling alley with...
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
WCIA
Scovill Zoo looking for volunteers
Since 1967, Scovill Zoo has been an important part of the Decatur community. With 400 animals spanning six continents, an Endangered Species Carousel, Z.O. & O. Express Train (upgraded in 2019), community-built Project Playground, summer camps, adult volunteer opportunities, and mobile classroom programs, the zoo contributes to the education, enjoyment, and quality of life of residents and visitors from across Central Illinois.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
25newsnow.com
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews battle home fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night. At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St. There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out...
‘I’m going to actually take a stand’: Mahomet School Board member leaves mid-meeting
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – A school board member took a stand for students. She gave a passionate 20-minute speech before walking out of the meeting Tuesday night, leaving only three other members and the superintendent at the table. “As adults, we may feel like we’re helping but the kids tell us differently. That’s a problem,” […]
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Effingham Radio
Douglas C. Althoff, 69
Douglas C. Althoff, 69, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Willowbrook of Effingham. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a 6:00 p.m. walk-through by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association and a 7:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
smilepolitely.com
There’s a new abortion clinic opening in Champaign
Come February 11th, people in C-U and surrounding areas will have another option for abortion care. Equity Clinic will be run by Ohio OBGYN Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, and will be located at 2111 W. Park Court in Champaign. Demand for abortions in Illinois has increased as surrounding states have implemented...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
WAND TV
Food truck ordinance, video gambling pause, new councilperson on the agenda for Decatur City Council
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Highlights from Tuesday's Decatur City Council meeting include the appointment of a new City Council member, a 6-month moratorium on new video gambling establishments, and changes to the food truck ordinance. New Councilperson. Dr. Dana Ray appointed to fill the seat left by Bill Faber...
Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found
UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Convicted In Piatt County Murder
A Springfield man has been convicted of murder in a shooting death in Piatt County, about 60 miles east of Springfield. Illinois State Police handled the investigation into the January 2021 killing of 64-year-old Michael Brown at his home in Hammond. Brown’s widow testified that through the home security system, she saw three people looking into a garage on their property and alerted her husband, who went outside, where he was fatally shot.
‘Very frustrated’: Family not giving up search for missing Newton woman
NEWTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The investigation into the disappearance of a Newton woman last seen in July 2021 is continuing, even if leads are getting fewer as time goes on. Bethany Bower, a 38-year-old woman from Newton, was last seen on July 28, 2021. Bower was reported missing on July 31, 2021. Barb Lingafelter is […]
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
KISS 106
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0