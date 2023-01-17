Read full article on original website
This week's biggest Winners & Losers
Josh Shapiro - More than a year after launching a gubernatorial bid, Josh Shapiro officially took office as the state’s next governor – promising bipartisanship and unity in his inaugural address. It was the culmination of years of work from the Montgomery County Democrat, and while there’s already chatter about him running for higher office, Shapiro’s sights are set squarely on Harrisburg – at least for now.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate drops to 3.9% in December
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in the month of December – down a tenth of a percent from the month prior – according to preliminary data provided by state and federal officials on Friday. The figure marks the lowest unemployment rate the state has ever seen, dating back to when historical records from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics were tracked beginning in 1976.
2023 & Me: Fake 'family' connections we wish were the real deal
City & State decided to take a theoretical look backward – rather than forward – to come up with who in the commonwealth could potentially be kin. We devised some ancestral attachments of our own for some of Pennsylvania’s politicos. While no DNA evidence supports these family trees, we’d like to think Henry Louis Gates would give us a pass this time.
