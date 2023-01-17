Drivers going south to Queen Creek should plan to experience delays as Ellsworth southbound will be reduced to one lane from January 16 to the end of March. The City of Mesa announced that the water line extension project will go through March, though later phases will also have delays as well. The Phase One lane restrictions will only affect southbound traffic, and was timed to take place after the State Route 24 extension.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO