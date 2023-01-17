B Capital closed its third venture growth fund at $2.1 billion with a focus on the enterprise, fintech and healthcare technology sectors. The $6.3 billion New York venture firm plans to leverage its growth investment capabilities across the globe in the close of Growth Fund III, with an emphasis on the U.S. and Asia. This latest fund close comes on the heels of the $250 million fund raise for its early-stage venture fund in July.

