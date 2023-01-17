Read full article on original website
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
alternativeswatch.com
B Capital raises over $2bn for latest fund
B Capital closed its third venture growth fund at $2.1 billion with a focus on the enterprise, fintech and healthcare technology sectors. The $6.3 billion New York venture firm plans to leverage its growth investment capabilities across the globe in the close of Growth Fund III, with an emphasis on the U.S. and Asia. This latest fund close comes on the heels of the $250 million fund raise for its early-stage venture fund in July.
alternativeswatch.com
Performance gap widens as HFs look to stem further capital withdrawals
The gap between the best and worst performing hedge funds is now at its biggest since the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, according to the latest PivotalPath Composite Index . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters.
