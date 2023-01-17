At 4:37 AM this morning, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old male who had been shot in the leg. Deputies employed life-saving measures on the victim until medical personnel could arrive. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, his condition is unknown at this time.

FAIRFIELD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO