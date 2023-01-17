Stingray swimmers red hot at Subzero meet

GREEN BAY — The M&M Stingrays swim team brought home 17 top-three finishes from the Green Bay Swim Club Subzero Meet on Friday.

The Stingrays capture five first-place spots in Green Bay. Madelyn Krah (10) had two of them, swimming a 34.19 in the 50 freestyle and a 1:20.53 in the 100 backstroke.

Julika Mercer (12) also nabbed a pair of first-place finishes, taking home the top spot in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.67) and the 100 individual medley (1:11.69).

Declan Lamora (9) was responsible for the Stingrays’ fifth first-place victory after shaving 27.73 seconds off his prior best time in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 3:35.84.

Krah and Mercer also swam two YMCA State-cut times, with Krah’s time in the 100 back and Mercer’s 100 freestyle time of 1:02.85 making the cut.

Green Bay Swim Club Subzero Meet top finishes

Boys

Bentley Baumler (8) — 3. 25 fly, 35.67; 3. 100 free, 2:06.95

Marshall Bennett (16) — 2. 50 free, 25.81; 2. 100 breast, 1:09.87; 2. 100 free, 57.52; 2. 100 fly, 1:02.60; 3. 200 breast, 2:35.13

Landon Klug (10) — 3. 100 free, 1:21.59

Declan Lamora (9) — 1. 200 free, 3:35.84

Girls

Madelyn Krah (10) — 1. 50 free, 34.19; 1. 100 back, 1:20.53

Mary Mayhew (17) — 2. 100 back, 1:06.60

Julika Mercer (12) — 1. 100 breast, 1:21.67; 1. 100 IM, 1:11.69; 3. 100 free, 1:02.85

Annabelle Neumeier (17) — 2. 400 IM, 5:31.15

Irene Neumeier (14) — 3. 500 free, 6:00.71