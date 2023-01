2023 Fort Worth Business Plan Competition

The competition helps startups improve their long-term ability to generate revenue and create jobs. Image provided by the City of Fort Worth

What is it? 📝

Who can apply? 💼

What’s at stake? 💰

— the city’s annual Business Plan Competition is returning yet again.The City of Fort Worth helps set up small businesses for success throughthat help entrepreneursthat considers everything from market competition to financial outlooks.Fort Worth-based businesses that have been active betweenand have an annual revenue ofare invited to apply byOn Thursday, Feb. 9, all applicants are invited to anto network with local partners and find out the top 20 businesses selected for the competition.Final business plans are dueand the top eight contestants willbefore a panel on Thursday, May 11.First place wins, second place earns, and third place will receive. Check out last year’s winners