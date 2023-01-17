2023 Fort Worth Business Plan Competition
Calling all small business owners — the city’s annual Business Plan Competition is returning yet again.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, all applicants are invited to an open house to network with local partners and find out the top 20 businesses selected for the competition.
First place wins $10,000 , second place earns $6,000 , and third place will receive $4,000 . Check out last year’s winners .
What is it? 📝The City of Fort Worth helps set up small businesses for success through four workshops and coaching sessions that help entrepreneurs develop a cohesive business plan that considers everything from market competition to financial outlooks.
Who can apply? 💼Fort Worth-based businesses that have been active between two and five years and have an annual revenue of less than $500,000 are invited to apply by Tuesday, Jan. 31 .
What’s at stake? 💰Final business plans are due Monday, May 1 and the top eight contestants will pitch their ideas before a panel on Thursday, May 11.
