ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

2023 Fort Worth Business Plan Competition

6AM City
6AM City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPHCH_0kHmuWze00

The competition helps startups improve their long-term ability to generate revenue and create jobs.

Image provided by the City of Fort Worth

Calling all small business owners — the city’s annual Business Plan Competition is returning yet again.

What is it? 📝

The City of Fort Worth helps set up small businesses for success through four workshops and coaching sessions
that help entrepreneurs develop a cohesive business plan that considers everything from market competition to financial outlooks.

Who can apply? 💼

Fort Worth-based businesses that have been active between two and five years and have an annual revenue of less than $500,000 are invited to apply by Tuesday, Jan. 31 .

On Thursday, Feb. 9, all applicants are invited to an open house
to network with local partners and find out the top 20 businesses selected for the competition.

What’s at stake? 💰

Final business plans are due Monday, May 1 and the top eight contestants will pitch their ideas before a panel on Thursday, May 11.

First place wins $10,000 , second place earns $6,000 , and third place will receive $4,000 . Check out last year’s winners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Flippers shifting strategies in topsy-turvy Dallas-Fort Worth housing market

DALLAS — Mom-and-pop house flippers are a relatively confident and optimistic bunch at the start of the new year despite challenges including high mortgage rates and low housing inventory. Some single-family home rehabbers are shifting from a fix-and-sell strategy to a fix-and-rent approach because the higher mortgage rates are sidelining would-be buyers. And the inventory shortage is causing investors to turn to older homes to restore.
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

The Pearl C. Anderson property missed opportunity

A recent report in the Dallas Morning News highlighted concerns that local South Dallas residents and community leaders expressed to the new owners of the former Pearl C. Anderson Middle School during a joint meting at Exline Recreation Center. Watermark Community Church, a mega-church based in North Dallas, purchased the...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to see influx of affordable housing applications

Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong. At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.
MESQUITE, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Gets Fired up for New Pizzeria

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will soon be serving up some of its famous wood-fired pies to the residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. The Minnesota-based pizza chain will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in the metroplex on January 24. It will be the second location in the Lone Star State; the first has been serving the residents of Austin since late August.
DALLAS, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo

Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth

With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
FORT WORTH, TX
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy