Bagel shops Lexington, KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Soak up those milder showers because the pattern is about to shift to some much colder days. You’ll experience another brief temperature spike before the numbers begin to drop by the afternoon hours. It’s a slow drop from the 60s all the way down to the 30s. The spike happens around midday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO