Lexington, KY

Bagel shops Lexington, KY

 2 days ago
Satisfy your bagel-wich cravings at any of these local spots. | Photo by @foodbytiana

In need of a bagel and schmear fix? We know the feeling . There’s something about biting into a crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside bagel that creates a little boost in serotonin .

, we’ve crafted this handy guide featuring four local eateries .

Pearl’s , 133 N. Limestone
If you haven’t tried the woodfired bagels from this downtown joint, you’re sorely missing out . Pearl’s offers five bagel varieties as well as several cream cheese and spread options . The menu also features breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Pro tip : Try the smoked brisket bagel sandwich
with onions and horseradish cream cheese.

Southland Bagel , 428 Southland Dr.
Southland boasts house-blended cream cheese spreads , bagels made fresh daily, and housemade side items. But that’s not all . The shop’s menu also features breakfast and lunch sandwiches , espresso drinks, burgers, salads and soups, and pizzas. Psst — order the after school special sandwich on a plain bagel with spicy pimento cheese, spicy pickles, and spring mix.


Are you team sauce or team spread (or both) when it comes to bagel sandwiches? | Photo by @greatbagel


Great Bagel & Bakery , 396 Woodland Ave.+ 3650 Boston Rd.
From everything to maple bourbon, there’s a bagel flavor for everyone at Great Bagel. The eatery has 12+ bagel flavors as well as a plethora of spread options and breakfast sandwich meals. Great Bagel also serves housemade pastries, lunch bagel sandos, salads, and soups. We love ordering the
healthy sprout breakfast sandwich on a garlic bagel. Pro tip : It offers gluten-free bagel options on the weekends.


Magee’s , 726 E. Main St.
This Main Street bakery’s hand-rolled, New York-style bagels are what dreams are made of. While you’re there picking up a baker’s dozen, be sure to order a few scratch-made yeast donuts and 81-layer croissants too. Also, visit Magee’s for breakfast and try the avocado and bacon bagel sandwich.

