ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIjzm_0kHmu4bn00

DETROIT (AP) — The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.

The E-Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet's storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.

Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E-Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds. General Motors says it can cover a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.

Although those figures are slightly faster than its race track-ready brothers, the Z06 and Z07, it's civil enough for the daily commute even though its rear tires are almost wide enough to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

Tadge Juechter, the Corvette's executive chief engineer, said people would ask for the best version of the car, only to wind up a "track monster" that they're trying to drive every day. "For the same money you can get all-wheel-drive, and comfort, security, and the livability that comes with a car like this," he said. "We've really divided the family into pure track and to everyday utility."

The E-Ray, which is being unveiled exactly 70 years after the first Corvette was introduced in New York back in 1953, is a step toward an all-electric version of the car that will come out at at unspecified date.

Although GM may be over-selling the practicality, the E-Ray does come with all-season tires so it can be driven year-round, and the all-wheel-drive system is configured so it's confident in the snow, up to just 4 inches due to its low ground clearance.

"This is going to propel the Corvette to a new set of markets," said Mark Wakefield, global co-leader of automotive for the consulting firm AlixPartners.

As performance cars go, the Corvette always has been more practical than most, with storage space in the hatch and the front trunk, said Sam Abuelsamid, e-Mobility analyst for Guidehouse Research. "It is actually surprisingly liveable," he said, conceding that someone buying a sports car costing over $100,000 probably has another vehicle in their garage for the daily drive.

Unlike most hybrids, it's not really made for efficiency, although will get a little better city mileage than a standard Stingray at 16 mpg. But because of higher mass and air drag, it will do worse than the standard Corvette's 24 mpg on the highway. The electric motor adds 160 horsepower to the 495 generated by the V8, for a total of 655. Both systems come on at once for maximum acceleration.

Engineers say its technology sets the stage for the all-electric Corvette. When the latest generation of 'Vette came out four years ago with the engine in the middle, engineers designed it so there could be hybrid and electric versions in the future.

This version of the Corvette, code named "C9," may be the last one to have a gasoline engine, in light of GM's plans to sell only electric passenger vehicles by 2035, Abuelsamid said. But he sees this version evolving at least through the end of the decade.

The E-Ray's computers are configured to keep it stable by applying power to individual wheels when it's slippery. GM engineers say most electronic stability controls rely on braking individual wheels. It's a lot of engineering work for a niche product, but GM says knowledge from developing the car will show up in other vehicles. GM sold only 34,510 Corvettes last year.

"I think the blending of the motor control and brake control is something that they'll be able to apply to the EVs," Abuelsamid said.

The 1.9 kilowatt-hour battery is small compared with a full electric vehicle. It's positioned under the console. You can't plug it in to recharge it, but it gets energy restored from regenerative braking and from the V8 motor. It can be driven in "stealth mode" up to 45 mph for about two miles to quietly leave a neighborhood, GM says.

"As fast as you can discharge it, we recharge it, and we always keep it at a pretty optimum state of charge," said Mike Kutcher, lead development engineer for the E-Ray.

The E-Ray will hit showrooms sometime during the second half of this year as a 2024 model, GM said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gmauthority.com

Owner Of 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 With Blown Engine Will Keep The Car

Just last week, GM Authority covered the story of a 2023 Corvette Z06 owner who experienced a total engine failure with a mere 52 miles on the clock of his brand-new sports car. The owner posted a video to social media that detailed his experience, and now, the owner has posted a follow-up about what he’s going to do with the car moving forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
straightarrownews.com

Corvette goes hybrid as GM gets set to release fastest version ever

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette, set to be released in the second half of 2023, will use a hybrid of gas and electric power to become the classic brand’s fastest edition ever. The E-Ray can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. According to General Motors, the car can cover a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
MotorAuthority

Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction

A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy