SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's basketball team took down the Golden Eagles of Minnesota Crookston, 69-60, in the Elmen Center on Friday. Augustana advances its record to 16-3 overall and 10-3 in the NSIC. UMC moves to a 8-11 overall record while falling 7-6 in the loop.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO