Sioux Falls, SD

goaugie.com

Kur Breaks School Record in the 200 Meter Dash Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D.-- The Augustana indoor track and field squad saw record breaking performances at the SDSU Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The invite was highlighted by Nyanas Kur who broke the Augustana school record in the 200 meter dash. Kur competed against top division I...
Vikings Women’s Hoops Cruises Past Bemidji State Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women's basketball team defeated the Beavers of Bemidji State, 82-38, in the Elmen Center on Saturday. The VIkings advance to a 17-3 overall record while holding an 11-3 record in the NSIC. BSU moves to a 5-13 overall record while sitting 2-12 in the loop.
No. 14 Augustana Wrestling Falls at No. 10 Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, Iowa–The No. 14 Viking wrestling team saw two individual victories in a 30-11 loss at No. 10 Upper Iowa on Saturday afternoon. Augustana's victories were in the 125 and 149 pound weight classes. AU falls to 6-9 overall and 2-3 in the NSIC. Jaxson Rohman earned the first...
Duffy’s 20th Career Double-Double Propels Vikings Past UMC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's basketball team took down the Golden Eagles of Minnesota Crookston, 69-60, in the Elmen Center on Friday. Augustana advances its record to 16-3 overall and 10-3 in the NSIC. UMC moves to a 8-11 overall record while falling 7-6 in the loop.
Fink’s Double-Double Leads Viking Men’s Basketball to Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 23-point first-half outburst by Isaac Fink set the tone for the Augustana men's basketball team in an 80-62 victory over Minnesota Crookston Friday night. Fink outscored the Eagles himself in the first half, 23-21, en route to a 25-point, 12-rebound night for the senior.
