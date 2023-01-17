ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs

Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
Dunkin’ In Massachusetts Discontinues This Menu Item

As a coffee lover myself, this kind of news just hits me. Okay maybe I'm not that too desperate but I do love my coffee. It's pretty sad that most of my friends and family know my coffee order by heart. Which is a Large Iced Coffee with Extra Cream, Extra, Sugar, and a Shot of Vanilla. Sometimes when it's below 0 degrees out, I'll switch to a hot coffee.
New study ranks most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A new study has power ranked the most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and it’s no surprise which chain came out on top. The research team at Gambling.com says it investigated which fast food and takeout cuisines were most popular with Bay Staters by analyzing phrases on Google Trends including “fast food chain,” “fast food chain order online,” “fast food chain near me,” “fast food chain menu,” “takeout cuisine takeout,” “takeout cuisine near me,” and “takeout cuisine delivery.”
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Massachusetts’ Most Famous Celebrity for 2023 Has Quite an Impressive Career

Massachusetts is loaded with celebrities which is an understatement. From Boston, Amherst, Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield, North Adams, Framingham, Lenox, Westfield, Great Barrington, and the list goes on and on, Massachusetts is a hotbed for celebrities. Whether they were born here or moved to the Baystate, Massachusetts can certainly hold its own when it comes to having quite the selection of famous folks that we can be proud of. Celebrities from James Taylor, Elizabeth Banks, John Cena, Meghan Trainer, and many many more are all either Massachusetts-born residents or current residents of the Baystate. (Check out 120 Massachusetts-Born Celebrities here).
The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA

Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It’s On a TV Sitcom

You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
Massachusetts Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)

One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
