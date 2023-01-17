Watch a Lion Battle a Pack of Wild Dogs and Show Why It’s the King of the Jungle. This is a poignant scene that captures what are probably the final months of this magnificent lioness’ life. We learn from the video notes that she is called Verity and that she is already 15 years old. The life expectancy for a lioness in the wild is 15-16 years old although male lions only live for 8-10 years. Therefore, she would not be expected to live that much longer. Lionesses in captivity, however, can live for over 20 years and some have even reached 25 years.

10 DAYS AGO