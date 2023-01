Golden Valley, along with the Just Deeds Coalition and Mapping Prejudice, is one of the communities featured in a new series of documentary shorts created by Twin Cities Public Television that illustrate how purposeful property restrictions promoted segregation in the Twin Cities. “Jim Crow of the North Stories” is a follow-up to the 2019 Emmy-award winning documentary “Jim Crow of the North.” The shorts can be viewed on the TPT website.

