Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
wearebuffalo.net
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
Plane Fuel Is Too Dangerous For New York Skies?
Flying from place to place in New York State and around the United States has been very stressful over the last few weeks and months. There are some passengers who are still dealing with the frustrations and headaches of lost luggage or canceled flights. But before we can really get to the bottom of that, there is a new concern in New York State; jet fuel!
Governor Hochul proposes ban on fossil fuel powered heating equipment
With discussions in Albany regarding a proposed ban on natural gas, this has some businesses and homeowners fired up.
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’
A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State
Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle. Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?. Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State. New York...
Amazon warehouse in New York cited for safety hazards
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- An Amazon warehouse in New York is one of three cited by federal investigators for safety hazards.OSHA inspectors found workers are at risk for lower back injuries from the constant moving and stacking of heavy packages.Citations were issued at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New Windsor in Orange County.Amazon faces over $60,000 in fines but plans to appeal.
Alternative home generators could prove significantly more costly if NYS goes full electric
New York State’s Climate Action Council approved a scoping plan in December which could, starting in 2025, prohibit homes from installing equipment powered by natural gas as well as ban the sale of gas-powered appliances by 2030.
Millions to build affordable homes across NYS, two projects planned for WNY
Governor Hochul announced Thursday that over $390 million in funding will go towards the creation or preservation of over 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state.
Groups urge support for ‘Climate Change Superfund Act’
Standing in the shadow of a giant inflatable pig, environmentalists on Thursday called on Governor Kathy Hochul to make the world's largest oil companies pay for the infrastructure costs of dealing with climate change.
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
newyorkalmanack.com
Smugglers & The Law: Prohibition In Northern New York
For Americans after the war, the Argonne would mean what Normandy meant just 25 years later – sacrifice. Sadly, that sacrifice in the Argonne Forest was never repaid to Dennis Warren, who met the death of a smuggler – running from an officious and invasive law on a treacherous mountain road near Port Henry on Lake Champlain.
New York State Is Home To This 17 Mile Landmark
There is a good chance that when you tell someone that you are from New York, they automatically assume that you live in the city. But those of us who grew up in New York State, outside of the city, know there is more, much more to New York State than the Big Apple.
New York State Wants To Give You Your Money Back
Now more than ever, money seems to be on almost everyone's mind. Whether we are spending more at the grocery store or on the electricity bill. Trying to save it by cutting down on travel or eating out less. We even try to win it by going to Tioga Downs,...
Gov. Hochul announces $672 million in utility bill relief for New Yorkers
Gov. Hochul announced Thursday that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses across the state will receive $672 million in assistance to pay off past-due utility bills.
The Verge
New York faces a new legal fight over a proposed crypto-mining power plant
Environmental groups are pushing New York state to scrutinize a crypto mining company’s purchase of a gas-fired power plant, contending in a new lawsuit that turning the power plant into a crypto mine would go against the state’s climate goals and dump more pollution on nearby neighborhoods. Sierra...
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Is This Yours? New York Forest Rangers Find Ditched Jeep on State Land
Who hasn't had the urge to take your car or truck off-road and rip it through the mud. Heck, some of us don't even call it an urge. It's just another day in Upstate New York. It's all fun and games until two things happen. You get stuck or you break the law.
