Desoto County, MS

DeSoto Times Today

Top Producing Agent Nancy Wisdom Joins EXIT Realty in Southaven

Nancy Wisdom, one of the area’s top real estate professionals, has joined EXIT Southern Charm Realty in Southaven. "We’re excited to welcome Nancy to EXIT Realty," says Arielle Reece, Owner/Broker of EXIT Southern Charm Realty. "EXIT is growing and attracting top producing agents like Nancy each and every day."
SOUTHAVEN, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Broadband coming to underserved areas of county within 24 months

DeSoto County residents who live in areas that are underserved or have no access to broadband internet will be connected within two years. The Board of Supervisors has set aside $10 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and has contracted with three high-speed carriers to offset the costs of laying the infrastructure to those parts of the county.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in Raleigh shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway, off Overbrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police catch man ‘casing’ cars in Harbor Town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was caught with burglary tools and a car key programmer as police say he was targeting cars in Harbor Town. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a Nissan 370Z “casing” vehicles in the Harbor Town area on Mud Island. The tag came back as stolen. According to documents, the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

