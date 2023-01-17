Read full article on original website
DeSoto Times Today
Top Producing Agent Nancy Wisdom Joins EXIT Realty in Southaven
Nancy Wisdom, one of the area’s top real estate professionals, has joined EXIT Southern Charm Realty in Southaven. "We’re excited to welcome Nancy to EXIT Realty," says Arielle Reece, Owner/Broker of EXIT Southern Charm Realty. "EXIT is growing and attracting top producing agents like Nancy each and every day."
DeSoto Times Today
Broadband coming to underserved areas of county within 24 months
DeSoto County residents who live in areas that are underserved or have no access to broadband internet will be connected within two years. The Board of Supervisors has set aside $10 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and has contracted with three high-speed carriers to offset the costs of laying the infrastructure to those parts of the county.
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
DeSoto Times Today
Lake Cormorant Elementary students celebrate 100th day of school
Students at Lake Cormorant Elementary School celebrated the 100th day of school on Jan. 19 with a balloon release. Students also dressed up to look like 100 year-olds.
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis officer, firefighter who died one year ago 'the model officer'
Corille Jones, 32, died in a crash while on duty. Jones was the father of two daughters.
Man killed in Raleigh shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway, off Overbrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing...
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Police catch man ‘casing’ cars in Harbor Town
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was caught with burglary tools and a car key programmer as police say he was targeting cars in Harbor Town. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a Nissan 370Z “casing” vehicles in the Harbor Town area on Mud Island. The tag came back as stolen. According to documents, the […]
