This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Phys.org
Dairy giant Danone vows to slash planet-warming methane
French food giant Danone said Tuesday it would slash planet-warming methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, vowing to change the way the cows it uses are raised and milked. Methane is responsible for roughly 30 percent of the global rise in temperatures to date. It is released from the oil and gas, waste and agriculture sectors as well as through natural processes.
PV Tech
‘A significant moment for European solar manufacturers’: EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan
Following months of discussion and encouragement from the European solar industry, the EU has announced a multi-pronged scheme to drive renewable energy and clean technology development, with the aim of putting the European market at the forefront of the global energy transition. The announcement has the potential to prove a...
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces New Solar Plant For Valencia Facility
As it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 and recently signed the new Cologne Climate Declaration, which aims to help that German city become climate-neutral by 2035, Ford has taken several actions to reach those goals in recent months as well. That includes installing a new battery energy storage system at the Essex Engine plant in Canada, a solar roof and battery storage at the Ford Research & Engineering Center, running the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa on 35 percent solar energy, and partnering with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its manufacturing processes by 2025 in Michigan. Now, the automaker has announced yet another big move as it strives to become more economically friendly – a new solar plant, located at the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain.
chemengonline.com
Covestro and Lanxess announce cooperation to reduce carbon footprint for Lower Rhine production sites
Covestro AG (Leverkusen, Germany) and Lanxess AG (Cologne, Germany) are cooperating in the energy-intensive production of basic chemicals at their Lower Rhine sites in Germany and make them more climate friendly. LANXESS sources chlorine, caustic soda and hydrogen from the ISCC PLUS-certified sites of Covestro in Leverkusen and Krefeld-Uerdingen. With immediate effect, Covestro is manufacturing around one-third of the volume of products it supplies to LANXESS using energy from hydropower based on guarantees of origin.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
globalspec.com
Liquid hydrogen system is compact and mobile
A mobile end-to-end hydrogen liquefication and storage system has been engineered by hydrogen infrastructure technology developer GenH2 for a range of applications from transportation to energy backup. The LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System is also expected to be used as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties and use cases for varied applications.
agupdate.com
Dairy processor develops 'poo power'
A dairy-processing company in the United Kingdom is trying to develop long-term use of “poo power” instead of diesel to run some of its milk tankers in a bid to cut its carbon footprint. Farmer-owned Arla states it wants to further use the renewable-energy source more in homes...
chemengonline.com
Arkema and Engie sign landmark biomethane supply deal
Arkema S.A. (Colombes, France) has signed a long-term agreement with Engie S.A. (La Défense, Courbevoie, France) for the supply of 300 GWh/year of renewable biomethane in France. This represents one of the largest private biomethane deals in Europe to date. This supply agreement of 300 GWh/year of renewable biomethane...
chemengonline.com
BP evaluating the establishment of a hydrogen hub in Germany
Bp plc (London) will evaluate the feasibility of building a new hydrogen hub in Germany. The project, which would be located in Wilhelmshaven, is expected to include an industry leading ammonia cracker which could provide up to 130,000 tons of low-carbon hydrogen from green ammonia, per year, from 2028. Green...
chemengonline.com
Thyssenkrupp Uhde and ADNOC collaborating on commercial-scale ammonia-cracking projects
Thyssenkrupp Uhde and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a long-term partnership to create new markets for hydrogen and promote global clean energy value chains. The MoU was signed on January 16, 2023, at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), and the agreement will focus on a joint project development of large-scale ammonia cracking, which is used to extract hydrogen from ammonia after transportation. The ammonia cracking process is based on globally proven uhde reformer technology, which is applied in over 130 large-scale chemical plants across the world.
chemengonline.com
Liquid Wind selects AFRY for basic engineering work on second e-fuels facility
The Swedish electrofuel developer Liquid Wind (Gothenburg, Sweden) has selected AFRY AB (Stockholm, Sweden) to provide basic engineering for the balance of plant for its second electrofuel facility in Sweden – FlagshipTWO in Sundsvall. Liquid Wind’s ambition, together with Sundsvall Energi, is to develop a 100,000-ton electrofuel facility.
chemengonline.com
JERA announces clean ammonia partnerships with Yara and CF Industries
JERA Co., Inc. (Tokyo) has announced a pair of separate partnerships related to clean ammonia production. Firstly, JERA has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for potential collaboration for the joint project development and sales & purchase of clean ammonia with CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (Deerfield, Ill.) Under the MOU, JERA and CF Industries have agreed to jointly study the viability to collaborate in the following areas:
chemengonline.com
Unigel partners with Elessent Clean Technologies for sulfuric acid plant in Brazil
Brazilian chemical maker Unigel RI (Unigel) – one of Latin America’s largest chemical companies and Brazil’s top manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers – has contracted with MECS, Inc. (MECS), a subsidiary of Elessent Clean Technologies, for the construction of a new sulfur burning sulfuric acid plant to displace the import of sulfuric acid for their downstream chemical processes. The new plant will be constructed in the coastal state of Bahia. With sustainability as a core value, Unigel’s new plant will also be used to generate utility steam that will provide reliable and carbon-free power throughout their industrial complex.
chemengonline.com
Metso Outotec and thyssenkrupp Uhde sign MoU with Ma’aden for sustainable phosphogypsum processing
Metso Outotec Oy (Helsinki, Finland) and thyssenkrupp Uhde have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ma’aden in Saudi Arabia for developing a novel circular concept to improve the sustainability of Ma’aden’s phosphate operations. The aim is to design a groundbreaking integrated complex for processing of phosphogypsum,...
chemengonline.com
BASF announces capacity expansion for polymer dispersions in Indonesia
BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany) has announced an investment in the capacity expansion of polymer dispersions at its production site in Merak, Indonesia. The expansion is in line with the growing trend of high-quality packaging in ASEAN where key paper and board manufacturers are located. “The expansion will bring additional supply...
