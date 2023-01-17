Dawn Depoy peacefully passed away in her sleep in her earthly slice of heaven that she called home in Estes Park on Sunday, January 9th. Dawn fought a one-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer with strength and grace that were palpable when you were in her presence. She was cared for so tenderly by her community and tribe, including lifelong friends, neighbors, her church bible study group, and a fantastic healthcare team here in Estes. Without their care, respect, and assistance, she could not have fulfilled her dream of living in her home independently. The family would like to thank everyone who touched Dawn’s life from the depths of our hearts. We have witnessed many of God’s servants at hard work for our Nana, and we are forever indebted to each of you.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO