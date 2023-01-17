Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Dawn Depoy peacefully passed away in her sleep in her earthly slice of heaven that she called home in Estes Park on Sunday, January 9th. Dawn fought a one-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer with strength and grace that were palpable when you were in her presence. She was cared for so tenderly by her community and tribe, including lifelong friends, neighbors, her church bible study group, and a fantastic healthcare team here in Estes. Without their care, respect, and assistance, she could not have fulfilled her dream of living in her home independently. The family would like to thank everyone who touched Dawn’s life from the depths of our hearts. We have witnessed many of God’s servants at hard work for our Nana, and we are forever indebted to each of you.
FloAnn Jett
FloAnn Jett, 81, passed peacefully at her home in Estes Park, Colorado on December 28, 2022. FloAnn was born on July 5, 1941, as Flo Ann Owen in Wichita Falls, Texas to Albert H. and Rose Ann Owen. FloAnn is preceded in death by her father, mother and younger brother,...
Through The On-Going And New- Estes Park Moves Forward
The Town of Estes Park has a January through December fiscal year. The work the Trustees and I do corresponds to that calendar. As the new year begins, I find myself thinking about that work as either being on-going and new. In the on-going category, is the work I do...
Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival Is Reborn In Estes Park
Quirky Rocky Mountain celebration moves to Estes Park for 2023. Frozen Dead Guy Days (FDGD), one of Colorado’s most beloved annual events for more than 20 years, is kicking off a new chapter in Estes Park. Taking place over St. Patrick’s Day weekend on March 17-19, 2023, the reborn Frozen Dead Guy Days will feature live music and entertainment all weekend long. It will be held at the Estes Park Events Complex and The Stanley Hotel, with satellite events occurring around town. Festival goers can expect the weird and wonderful happenings from years past, including coffin races and a polar plunge, as well as plenty of new and elevated Estes twists, like a deadman fashion show, roaming freak show acts, a Bands & Bloodys Sunday Brunch and more.
