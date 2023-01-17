ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars' Marvin Jones, Cowboys' Bryan Anger Advance in Playoffs

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duvDU_0kHmpXlk00

They are the only two former Cal players still alive in NFL's postseason

Only two former Cal players – Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger -- are still alive in the NFL playoffs, and both will be underdogs in games this weekend.

Both were key components of their teams’ opening-round victories this past weekend, though.

Jones caught just three passes for 29 yards in Saturday’s game against the Chargers, but one was a 6-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that reduced the Jaguars’ deficit to 27-14. It was a vital part of the Jaguars’ amazing comeback from a 27-0 deficit as Jacksonville came all the way back for a 31-30 victory. That result eliminated Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had six catches for 61 yards.

Jones, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars face a bigger challenge on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when they face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Jaguars lost to the Chiefs 27-17 on November 13, and Jones had just one catch for 33 yards in that game.

Anger punted twice in the first four minutes of the Cowboys’ road game against Tampa Bay, but he punted only two more times in Dallas’ 31-14 rout of the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. His first punt of 50 yards after a Dallas three-and-out kept the Bucs back in Tampa Bay territory, and his second punt of 45 yards also kept the Bucs on their side of the 50-yard line.

Anger's other two punts were rather insignificant as the Cowboys dominated play, but he did his part to keep the Cowboys in control. Dallas already led 24-0 when his 42-yard punt in the third quarter was downed at the 5-yard line. He averaged 47.5 yards on his four punts.

Anger may get more work in Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. road game against the 49ers, who have perhaps the best defense in the NFL.

Allen was one of four former Cal players who were eliminated on the first playoff weekend.

Viking safety Camryn Bynum recorded seven tackles, including five solo stops, in Minnesota’s 31-24 loss to the Giants.

Seahawks offensive tackle Jake Curhan played three plays on offense an three on special teams in Seattle’s 41-23 loss to the 49ers.

Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari played briefly when a Baltimore player was injured. Mekari played six plays on offense and three on special teams in the Ravens’ 24-17 loss to the Bengals.

However, Mekari (No. 65) was on the field, at right tackle, when Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley made the mistake of trying to reach over the goal-line for a touchdown. Instead the ball was knocked from Huntley’s hands, and the Bengals’ Sam Hubbard returned the fumble 98 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

.

Cover photo of Marvin Jones Jr., by Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Athlon Sports

Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith.  In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
On3.com

JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status

As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through

Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida. Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment... The post Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
The Comeback

Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC

The New England Patriots have several candidates in mind for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but if the team is seeking someone who understands the fabled “Patriot Way,” one man, in particular, stands out. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are interviewing Adrian Klemm. If the name sounds familiar to New England fans, it Read more... The post Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy