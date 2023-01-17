Jaguars' Marvin Jones, Cowboys' Bryan Anger Advance in Playoffs

They are the only two former Cal players still alive in NFL's postseason

Only two former Cal players – Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger -- are still alive in the NFL playoffs, and both will be underdogs in games this weekend.

Both were key components of their teams’ opening-round victories this past weekend, though.

Jones caught just three passes for 29 yards in Saturday’s game against the Chargers, but one was a 6-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that reduced the Jaguars’ deficit to 27-14. It was a vital part of the Jaguars’ amazing comeback from a 27-0 deficit as Jacksonville came all the way back for a 31-30 victory. That result eliminated Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had six catches for 61 yards.

Jones, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars face a bigger challenge on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when they face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Jaguars lost to the Chiefs 27-17 on November 13, and Jones had just one catch for 33 yards in that game.

Anger punted twice in the first four minutes of the Cowboys’ road game against Tampa Bay, but he punted only two more times in Dallas’ 31-14 rout of the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. His first punt of 50 yards after a Dallas three-and-out kept the Bucs back in Tampa Bay territory, and his second punt of 45 yards also kept the Bucs on their side of the 50-yard line.

Anger's other two punts were rather insignificant as the Cowboys dominated play, but he did his part to keep the Cowboys in control. Dallas already led 24-0 when his 42-yard punt in the third quarter was downed at the 5-yard line. He averaged 47.5 yards on his four punts.

Anger may get more work in Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. road game against the 49ers, who have perhaps the best defense in the NFL.

Allen was one of four former Cal players who were eliminated on the first playoff weekend.

Viking safety Camryn Bynum recorded seven tackles, including five solo stops, in Minnesota’s 31-24 loss to the Giants.

Seahawks offensive tackle Jake Curhan played three plays on offense an three on special teams in Seattle’s 41-23 loss to the 49ers.

Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari played briefly when a Baltimore player was injured. Mekari played six plays on offense and three on special teams in the Ravens’ 24-17 loss to the Bengals.

However, Mekari (No. 65) was on the field, at right tackle, when Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley made the mistake of trying to reach over the goal-line for a touchdown. Instead the ball was knocked from Huntley’s hands, and the Bengals’ Sam Hubbard returned the fumble 98 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

.

Cover photo of Marvin Jones Jr., by Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport