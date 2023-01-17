ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Taking a Sneak Peek at the UW 2023 Football Schedule — and It's Brutal

By Dan Raley
 2 days ago

November will be a challenge for Kalen DeBoer's team.

The University of Washington 2023 football schedule is a lot like a difficult crossword puzzle, coming at us in pieces, but we can see an interesting image coming into view.

It's Kalen DeBoer with a furrowed look on his face.

According to John Canzano, the Portland radio host, newsletter publisher and Pac-12 watchdog — who received an early peek at a conference sked set to be released on Wednesday — the Huskies will face murderer's row in November.

Try this on for size: USC in Los Angeles, Utah at home, Oregon State in a newly completed Reser Stadium in Corvallis and Washington State at home in the Apple Cup on Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25, in that order.

That's four bowl teams from this past season, all in one month. Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be bumpy ride before it potentially smooths out for a Husky team pegged to be a Top 10 entry in the national polls.

Note that doesn't even include Oregon, which reportedly visits Husky Stadium on Oct. 14, looking for redemption for its 37-34 defeat to DeBoer and Company last November in Eugene.

The upcoming USC-UW game will resemble a creaky Elton John signing off with his farewell tour that just came through L.A. — the Trojans will host their final conference game against the UW before fleeing to the Big Ten.

In piecing all of this together, here's what we know about the Husky 12-game slate so far for next fall, keeping in mind a Friday night game that could pop up for TV purposes.

The UW earlier released its non-conference schedule that involves a return match at Michigan State, a resumption of its series with Boise State and a first-time ever meeting with Tulsa.

We still weren't able to determine who exactly plays where among the Sept. 30, Oct. 21 or Oct. 28 games that will involve Arizona, Arizona State and Stanford in some order. We're seeking a sneak peek answer and will update if we get it. Otherwise, the league will provide all the details in a day.

UCLA and Colorado have dropped off the Husky conference schedule this fall, with the Bruins gone for good by joining USC in the Big Ten for the 2024 season.

That's right, no Deion Sanders this fall for the UW.

2023 UW SCHEDULE (UNOFFICIAL)

Sept 2 — Boise State at Husky Stadium

Sept. 9 — Tulsa at Husky Stadium

Sept. 16 — at Michigan State

Sept. 23 — California at Husky Stadium

Sept. 30 — at Arizona, at Stanford or ASU at Husky Stadium

Oct. 7 — bye

Oct. 14 — Oregon at Husky Stadium

Oct. 21 — at Arizona, at Stanford or ASU at Husky Stadium

Oct. 28 — at Arizona, at Stanford or ASU at Husky Stadium

Nov. 4 — at USC

Nov. 11 — Utah at Husky Stadium

Nov. 18 — at Oregon State

Nov. 25 — Washington State at Husky Stadium

