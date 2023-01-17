Woman Pulled From Burning Maryland Home Warmed By Electric Blanket, Space Heaters Dies

A 61-year-old woman died after an electric blanket malfunctioned, sparking a two-alarm blaze that trapped her inside her Randallstown home on Monday morning , officials announced.

Kim Marie Wilson has been identified by the Baltimore Fire Department as the woman who was rescued from a home in the 4100 block of Powells Run Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

She later died from injuries sustained in the fire, the agency announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to investigators, the only heat in the house was provided by electric space heaters and an electric blanket, which malfunctioned, causing the accidental fire.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met with fire showing from multiple sides of the residence coming from the first floor. While contending with the flames, crews were advised that Wilson may be inside, and she was located by first responders on the second floor in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics performed life-saving efforts at the scene and Wilson was transported to Northwest Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

