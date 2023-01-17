ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Scooter Rider Critical In Hit-Run Crash In Edison

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Edison police Photo Credit: Edison PD Facebook

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left an electric scooter rider in critical condition.

On Monday, Jan. 16 at 12:55 a.m., Edison police responded to the northbound lane of Route 1 and Prince Street following the report of a crash.

Police found the victim, who was stuck while crossing Route 1 with an electric bicycle. Authorities transported him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was in critical condition on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department

The victim's name had not been released.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Officer Michael Simkovich of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4011.

