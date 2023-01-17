ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly Driver Charged With Murder For Fatal DUI Crash In Downtown DC, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Police say that an allegedly drunk driver from Pennsylvania is facing murder and other charges for a violent crash over the weekend that killed a 24-year-old Washington, DC man.

Reginald Johnson, 30, of Philadelphia, was apprehended by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit for his role in the crash that killed Northwest, DC resident Carlos Enrique Christian on Sunday, Jan. 15.

According to investigators, shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Johnson was driving a 2013 Jeep Cherokee east in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue while Christian was a passenger in a Toyota traveling in the opposite direction that was navigating a turn at the intersection of 15th Street.

As the Toyota was turning, the Jeep collided with it, sending both vehicles cascading onto nearby sidewalks.

A total of six passengers from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation, where Christian was later pronounced dead. His body has since been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators did not disclose the injuries sustained by the other passengers.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department announced that Johnson has been arrested was charged with:

  • Murder;
  • Aggravated assault;
  • Driving under the influence;
  • Reckless driving.

He is being held pending his next court appearance, which has not been announced.

