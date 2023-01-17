ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael
2d ago

It has been a Dangerous proven failure. It is time to end this madness. Teachers need to get back to Reading Writing and Arithmetic. Teachers are not their for indoctrination and grooming techniques to young emotional children. They pass children along in schools without the ability to read. They do have the ability to tell you everything about Climate Change, tell you about CRT GARBAGE, and the LGBTQ Adjenda. All of this but they can not read? How is that possible without total indoctrination. We know they did read this or write about it this. This is not by accident. These children are very capable of being taught to Read Write and do Arithmetic. These LIBERAL Teachers are doing this by design. It is truly EVIL because they choose not to teach or have been told what is more important. It is time to stand up for these children.

troy chambers
2d ago

no good can come from playing along with peoples delusions. the church made the correct decisions

Christine Peek
2d ago

I’m so happy to read this! The left has very unhealthy values concerning sexuality! The church is right!

Western Iowa Today

Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Will Iowa Governor Reynolds get to sign School Choice into law this time?

As the Governor's School Choice Bill cleared committees in both the House and Senate yesterday, I decided to ask you two questions today about the Bill. For the past two years, versions of the School Choice Bill have cleared the Senate and stalled out in the House, but this time things look like they might be different.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values

Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Move Several Bills Into Committees

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa lawmakers move several bills into committees Wednesday, targeting education, veterans affairs, and more. One bill would require schools to teach about the ideologies that conflict with the principles of democracy and freedom that the U.S. was founded on. Under another proposal, Iowans who point a laser at an aircraft will face an assault charge. Two other measures would give the commission of veteran affairs fund an additional 300 thousand dollars and raises the amount of money the commission can use from 500 thousand dollars to 800 thousand.
IOWA STATE
bellevueheraldleader.com

House lawmakers again seek to ban ‘gay panic’ defense in Iowa

DES MOINES — Iowa House lawmakers for a third time have moved forward legislation that would prevent a defendant from using a victim's sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor if charged with a violent crime or assault. The legal strategy asks a jury to find that...
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Reynolds Issues Statement on Students First Act

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement Wednesday after committees in the House and Senate voted to move forward with her controversial school choice bill. Reynolds said it’s time for the government to get out of the way and allow parents the freedom of choice in education. The Iowa Senate Committee on Education and the Iowa House Education Reform Committee passed the Students First Act on Wednesday, one day after a public hearing indicated the plan was widely unpopular among Iowans. 73% of Iowans who gave feedback came out against the Students First Act.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Misbehavior at Iowa schools increases post pandemic

Data: Iowa Department of Education; Note: Includes public schools only; Chart: Axios VisualsSchool districts statewide experienced nearly 64,000 in and out of school suspensions and expulsions in 2021-22 — an uptick compared to the last six years, according to annual data from the Iowa Department of Education.There were over 36,000 out-of-school suspensions alone, according to the state.Why it matters: Since the pandemic began, there's been a nationwide increase in misbehavior in classrooms as students adjust to a new normal following the pandemic.State of play: In the last six years, schools across Iowa have reported increases in misbehavior leading to suspensions...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa

Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

School choice funding plan passes through Iowa House, Senate committees

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds' education bill took big steps forward on Wednesday, as it passed through committees in both the senate and the house. The measure, known as the Students First Act, was first introduced on Jan. 10, meaning it has taken just over a week for Republicans in the statehouse to take action.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter to the editor: Is education in Iowa a zero sum game?

A zero-sum game is a mathematical representation in parlor games and economic theory of a situation that involves two sides, where the result is an advantage for one side and an equivalent loss for the other. As a result, they are fiercely competitive. Examples of games include poker, chess, and bridge, as well as certain investments available from financial companies. A zero-sum game is how Republican legislators want to transform K-12 education. The two sides will be public schools versus private schools, but the two sides will not have an even playing field.
IOWA STATE
