It has been a Dangerous proven failure. It is time to end this madness. Teachers need to get back to Reading Writing and Arithmetic. Teachers are not their for indoctrination and grooming techniques to young emotional children. They pass children along in schools without the ability to read. They do have the ability to tell you everything about Climate Change, tell you about CRT GARBAGE, and the LGBTQ Adjenda. All of this but they can not read? How is that possible without total indoctrination. We know they did read this or write about it this. This is not by accident. These children are very capable of being taught to Read Write and do Arithmetic. These LIBERAL Teachers are doing this by design. It is truly EVIL because they choose not to teach or have been told what is more important. It is time to stand up for these children.
no good can come from playing along with peoples delusions. the church made the correct decisions
I’m so happy to read this! The left has very unhealthy values concerning sexuality! The church is right!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
