Data: Iowa Department of Education; Note: Includes public schools only; Chart: Axios VisualsSchool districts statewide experienced nearly 64,000 in and out of school suspensions and expulsions in 2021-22 — an uptick compared to the last six years, according to annual data from the Iowa Department of Education.There were over 36,000 out-of-school suspensions alone, according to the state.Why it matters: Since the pandemic began, there's been a nationwide increase in misbehavior in classrooms as students adjust to a new normal following the pandemic.State of play: In the last six years, schools across Iowa have reported increases in misbehavior leading to suspensions...

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO