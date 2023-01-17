Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Eric Adams demands 'national czar' for migrant surge, a role VP Kamala Harris already has
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in discussing the surge of migrants into the Big Apple, demanded a border "national czar" be appointed -- a job Vice President Kamala Harris already has.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams called out for shifting blame on migrant surge: He's 'incentivized illegal immigration'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on the Biden administration to help combat the 'national' border crisis during his trip to El Paso over the weekend.
Judge drops case against NYPD officer accused of spying for China; prosecutors say reason is 'classified'
Charges against NYPD Officer Baimadajie Angwang, accused of spying on Tibetan expatriates in Queens for China, were formally dropped Thursday by a Brooklyn federal judge.
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
FTX’s ‘Scam Bankrupt-Fraud’ broke 'rule number one' when he went on media tour to ‘set the narrative'
In Tucker Carlson's newest documentary on Fox Nation, criminal defense lawyer Louis Gelormino says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried broke rule one: stop talking.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls migrant surge at border a ‘national crisis’ during El Paso visit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso, Texas, this weekend to assess the state of the border crisis overwhelming city officials.
"New York's Changing Demographics: How Immigration and Urbanization are Shaping the City's Culture and Economy"
New York City has long been known as a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, but the city's demographic makeup has undergone significant changes in recent years. The influx of immigrants worldwide has brought the city new customs, traditions, and languages. In contrast, urbanization has led to the growth of new neighborhoods and the decline of others.
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Luxury NYC hotel housing migrants trashed as massive food waste prompts outrage: 'It's a mess'
Migrants have trashed the once-luxurious Row hotel in Midtown Manhattan, prompting massive food waste at the expense of American taxpayers, one staffer said.
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NYC grocery stores consider locking up food due to rampant theft; workers are 'traumatized'
Amidst a string of serial robberies, local New York City grocery store owners warn that food may join the list of goods kept behind locked doors.
Aroldis Chapman agrees to one-year, $3.75M deal with Royals after disappointing end to Yankees tenure: report
The left-handed reliever agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to a report from MLB.com.
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This State
Mayor Adams and migrants arriving in New York CityPhoto byTwitter. New York Mayor Eric Adams received bad news that he was not expecting from this state. Adams said the state of Colorado was sending migrants to his city which is already overwhelmed by the number of new visitors.
NFL legend Joe Namath pushes for Jets to add Aaron Rodgers this offseason
Joe Namath said he would like the New York Jets to make a big move at the quarterback position by signing Aaron Rodgers and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it.
