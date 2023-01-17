jetBlue: San Francisco – San Juan, Puerto Rico. $299 (Basic Economy) / $379 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
The Flight Deal
United: Seattle – Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). $238 (Basic Economy) / $288 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
KSLTV
Elder Christofferson dedicates San Juan Puerto Rico Temple
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated over the weekend. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led three sessions on Sunday, Jan. 15 — at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
yaleclimateconnections.org
For many Puerto Ricans who moved after Hurricane Maria, a sense of loss remains
In 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. Rebuilding the island’s infrastructure and economy has been a long, slow, and frustrating process. And in the months and years after the storm, some residents decided to leave. Rosalyn Negrón, an anthropologist at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, wanted to understand how...
mykxlg.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in South Dakota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Veterans in Puerto Rico, this Honor Flight is taking off for you
Twenty-five veterans will participate in the first Honor Flight and will be selected on a first apply, first fly basis with priority given to World War II, Post World War II, Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam era veterans, in that order.
amisun.com
34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida
ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
wmfe.org
What to expect from the Central Florida housing market in 2023
Even as the cost of living remains high in Florida, the state continues to see an influx of new residents looking to buy a home. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Sean Snaith, Director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida, about what those new residents and local buyers can expect from the housing market this year.
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
Winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts, winter storm warning for parts of New Hampshire
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts due to a storm packing snow and rain that is expected to move into the region on Thursday evening. Parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, Hampshire, and Hampden counties will be under an advisory from...
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
KEVN
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
