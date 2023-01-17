ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Idaho Attorney General wants FDA to reverse decision on abortion pills

Originally published Jan. 17 on KTVB.COM. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with chief legal officers from 21 other states, penned a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the decision to make abortion pills more accessible. “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to...
IDAHO STATE
Indiana sales tax on gasoline set to fall again in February

The declining price of gasoline across the Hoosier State over a recent 30-day period will reduce the taxes Indiana motorists pay on every gallon they purchase in February. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Thursday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 17.2 cents a gallon next month — down from 19.9 cents a gallon currently and 23.3 cents a gallon in December.
INDIANA STATE
Legislators laud value of UM System, higher ed at alumni association forum

State legislators, UM System administrators and MU alumni kicked off a legislative forum event with a familiar call and response, chanting “M-I-Z” and “Z-O-U” before discussing the value of higher education. Boone County’s chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association held the forum Thursday evening, partially in...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Utah

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
WYOMING STATE
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska

The 1948-49 blizzard left over 75,000 people marooned and close to 34,000 miles of roads impassable. See photos of how Nebraska weathered the storm. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
Snowboarder Caught in Avalanche

A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park on Monday. Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. that a snowboarder was injured off the west side of Albright Peak in Grand Teton National Park. The snowboarder was caught in an avalanche...

