Idaho Attorney General wants FDA to reverse decision on abortion pills
Originally published Jan. 17 on KTVB.COM. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with chief legal officers from 21 other states, penned a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the decision to make abortion pills more accessible. “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to...
Louisiana lawmakers approve $22.1M in education spending from 1999 tobacco settlement
(The Center Square) — Louisiana lawmakers on Thursday approved $22.1 million in education spending from the Education Excellence Fund, a component of the Millennium Trust tied to a 1999 tobacco settlement. State education officials on Thursday presented a list of Education Excellence Fund grants to the House Education Committee,...
Idaho lawmaker seeks to prohibit state agencies from supporting nongovernment events
BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks told the Idaho Press that the recent Boise Pride...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana sales tax on gasoline set to fall again in February
The declining price of gasoline across the Hoosier State over a recent 30-day period will reduce the taxes Indiana motorists pay on every gallon they purchase in February. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Thursday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 17.2 cents a gallon next month — down from 19.9 cents a gallon currently and 23.3 cents a gallon in December.
Sanders to ‘limit government overreach, reduce red tape’ in education with executive order
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In her latest executive order signed Thursday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes aim as what she describes as government overreach and red tape in Arkansas’ public education system. Sanders said she signed an executive order to create a unified system for local school districts...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pillen backs flat income tax rate, immediate end to Social Security taxes in Nebraska
Nebraskans would pay income taxes at a flat 3.99% rate and taxes on Social Security benefits would be eliminated immediately under a legislative package unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Jim Pillen. The proposals also include an end to property tax support for community colleges, changes in how farm and ranch land...
Legislators laud value of UM System, higher ed at alumni association forum
State legislators, UM System administrators and MU alumni kicked off a legislative forum event with a familiar call and response, chanting “M-I-Z” and “Z-O-U” before discussing the value of higher education. Boone County’s chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association held the forum Thursday evening, partially in...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Rhode Island history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Rhode Island using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Utah
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in New Hampshire history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New Hampshire using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
Idaho lawmaker proposes adding criminal penalties for knowingly making false Child Protective Services reports
BOISE — Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow for criminal penalties against those who make false reports or allegations of child abuse to Child Protective Services. Currently, parents can file civil lawsuits against those who make knowingly false reports to CPS against them. Under Scott’s...
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska
The 1948-49 blizzard left over 75,000 people marooned and close to 34,000 miles of roads impassable. See photos of how Nebraska weathered the storm. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Snowboarder Caught in Avalanche
A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park on Monday. Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. that a snowboarder was injured off the west side of Albright Peak in Grand Teton National Park. The snowboarder was caught in an avalanche...
